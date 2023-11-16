The Invincible series has returned with many twists and surprises in its second season and the creator, Robert Kirkman, reveals details of everything they have prepared

Warning SPOILERS. The second season of the animated series is off to an electrifying start, as Omni-Man and Invincible, in a stunning twist, find themselves working together, taking an unthinkable stance in attempting to enslave humanity. A dramatic turn from the values ​​defended by Mark Grayson last season.

But this big change is an alternate reality, which causes the arrival of the new villain called Angstrom Levy who promises to be a true alternative to the Invincible of the main Universe of the first season.

These are Robert Kirkman’s words about season 2.

“I think we really wanted to start the season strong. We wanted people to participate in the season and start working. And I’m very proud of that opening sequence because it has a layered effect.”

“We wanted people to think: Oh my God, Mark and Immortal are fighting, and oh my God, is that Omni-Man? Why is he here? And oh my god, what are they doing and why is Invincible on screen? And oh my God, what are they doing? “My God, did they take over the planet?”

“We started the season in a really bad place for most people. Debbie (Sandra Oh), Mark, Donald (Chris Diamantopoulos), Cecil (Walton Goggins), most of the Guardians, Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) also find themselves in a strange place in limbo where this. “I don’t want to be a superhero anymore.”

“At its core, this is an animated superhero show, but for us it’s an hour-long cable drama. And so we’re really turning the screws and amplifying the drama as much as possible this season.” Robert Kirkman said.

Do you like the Invincible series? For me it is one of the best animations that can currently be seen. But I’m more interested in your opinion, which you can leave me in comments.

