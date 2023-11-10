loading…

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia wants to strengthen its influence and power in African countries by providing loans for various development projects. Riyadh distributed USD9 trillion or around USD580 million to various countries in Africa.

The provision of soft assistance was revealed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Al-Marshad during the Saudi Arabia – Africa Conference in Riyadh on Friday (10/11/2023).

In a media statement at the conference, Al-Marshad revealed that he had signed 14 new development loan agreements with 12 African ministers with a loan value of USD 580 million.

It was used to fund projects in the health care, water, education and transport sectors in Angola, Burkina Faso, Benin, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Guinea, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania.

Simultaneously with the signing of the loan agreement, the CEO of SFD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CEO of African Finance Corporation, Samaila Zubairu. This MoU will enable SFD to collaborate with AFC to identify, develop and finance infrastructure and industrial projects across the continent.

The 14 development loan agreements signed today include the Construction and Equipment of a Maternal and Child Referral Hospital in Guinea amounting to USD 75 million, Riyadh Referral Hospital in Sierra Leone amounting to USD 50 million, Boarding Secondary Schools for Girls in Several Regions of Niger amounting to USD 28 million, and Construction of a High School for Teacher Preparation and a Science High School Project in Benin worth USD 40 million.

Additionally, the agreement includes the Rehabilitation of King Khalid University Hospital in Bujumbura, Burundi for USD 50 million, Manga Regional Hospital in Burkina Faso for USD 17 million, and Watersheds in Santiago, Saint Antao, and Boavista Islands, Cabo Verde for USD 17 million .

SFD will fund the Catumbela Industrial Development Project in Angola for USD 100 million, the Expansion of the Water Transmission and Distribution System in East Kigali, Rwanda for USD 20 million, and the Construction and Rehabilitation of the Mangochi-Makanjira Road in Malawi for USD 20 million.

Other agreements include the construction and equipment of five hospitals in various regions of Mozambique worth USD 50 million, the construction of the Muera Dam in Mozambique worth USD 50 million, the rehabilitation and improvement of two sections of National Road No. 1 in Mozambique worth USD 50 million and finally the Benaco to Kyaka Transmission Line Project in Tanzania worth USD 13 million.