Image of a hole that Israel claims is a tunnel under a Gaza hospital. Photo/vocfm

GAZA TRACK – Claim Israel that there is a tunnel of Hamas fighters under the hospital in Gaza Strip countered by an investigation conducted by Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera’s digital investigative agency, Sanad, refuted Israel’s claim that there was a Hamas fighter tunnel under the Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Hospital. The hospital is commonly known as Qatar Hospital.

Israeli authorities often claim that there are command bunkers and major tunnels running beneath Gaza hospitals as justification for targeting health facilities, which are protected under international law in war.

A video released by the Israeli military shows a hole in the hospital grounds, right next to the outer wall, which they suspect leads to a Hamas tunnel.

“However, Sanad’s investigation shows that this is only the entrance to the water reservoir that the hospital uses to fill the therapy pool for amputees, irrigate the grounds, and be a backup water source in case of emergency,” reported Al Jazeera, which was monitored. SindonewsWednesday (8/11/2023).

An Al Jazeera digital investigation found no grounds to the Israeli forces claim that there is a Hamas tunnel under Gaza’s Sheikh Hamad Hospital ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4640OprGwk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 7, 2023

Sanad analyzed satellite footage and archives of the hospital’s construction and spoke with one of the original engineers who built it.

This hospital built by Qatar began operating in 2019.