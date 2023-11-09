Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating a new corruption case related to the procurement of health protective equipment or PPE within the Ministry of Health.

The alleged corruption has been escalated to investigation, with the KPK leadership having signed the investigation warrant or sprindik.

Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Alexander Marwata, said that a number of parties were already suspects.

“Is there a suspect in the procurement of PPE? Yes, there is. We have also signed the sprindik,” said Alex at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (9/11/2023).

However, regarding the identity of the suspect, the KPK has not yet announced it.

“And the names are all there,” said Alex.