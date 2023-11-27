Participate: here’s what you could sell

In 2014, after a year of work, the Commissioner for spending review Carlo Cottarelli presented a plan: public subsidiaries must be reduced from 8 thousand to 1,000. Possible savings: 3 billion euros. The Renzi government, however, does not implement the plan and Cottarelli resigns. Two years later, the executive approves the «Consolidated law on publicly held companies» (Legislative Decree 175 of 19 August 2016), subsequently modified by the Gentiloni Government to correct the constitutional problems. What the law provides: with the new legislation, a public administration can establish, acquire or maintain a subsidiary company only if this responds to reasons of public interest or its own institutional purposes. Administrations are obliged to sell, close or merge their shareholdings if they belong to companies that are: 1) without employees; 2) with more directors than employees; 3) carry out similar activities to other subsidiaries or public bodies; 4) with an average turnover of less than one million euros in the last 3 years; 5) with four of the last five negative balance sheets. The initial deadline was at the end of 2018, subsequently extended to 2021 and then to 2022. However, 18% of institutions did not respond to the MEF’s request for data.



With the data available, the MEF prepares a report every year. The latest, published in January 2023, shows the situation at the end of 2020. There are 12,877 public administrations with shareholdings and subject to the new law. These are Municipalities, Provinces, Regions, metropolitan cities, Chambers of Commerce, ministries, professional associations, universities, and local health service bodies. Only 10,592 of these administrations, 18%, sent the data to the MEF, while the rest ignored the request.

Among the least collaborative are municipalities with fewer than 50 thousand inhabitants and professional associations. Surprisingly, among the defaulting administrations is the Ministry of Education, owner of 20% of Tecnoalimenti of Milan and 40% of Next Technology Tecnotessile of Prato. Public administrations currently have shareholdings in 5,260 companies, with 39,989 shareholdings, mainly direct. Among these there are ACI, airports, publishing houses, public water and waste management companies, nursing homes, cultural associations, research bodies, territorial development companies, and management of trade fair bodies, foundations, cooperatives, sports bodies.

Of these, 1,201 are inactive or in liquidation, and 67% of them have procedures open for over 5 years. The MEF analyzes 26,821 shareholdings among the 39,989, attributable to the 3,240 companies established before 23 September 2016 and with 5 complete financial statements. 44.3% of these shareholdings does not comply with one or more parameters established for keeping them alive (11,872 shareholdings).

The companies in question include 559 without employees, such as Boniter, which deals with real estate management and is owned by various Venetian land reclamation consortia, and 327 companies with more directors than employees, like Massa Martana 100% meat from the Umbrian municipality of Massa Martana. THEFurthermore, there are shareholdings in 287 companies that have recorded 4 negative balance sheets in the last 5 years, and more than half of the institutions have declared they intend to keep them active. Among these, the Valle d’Aosta motorway connection with a 42% stake in the Valle d’Aosta Region and the Broni-Mortara motorway company, indirectly owned by the Lombardy Region. The list continues with shareholdings in 1,149 companies that have an average turnover in the last three years of less than 1 million euros, such as Asp which deals with the supply of electricity and gas and is 80% owned by the municipality of Polverigi (Marche ).

The law provides that companies controlled by the entities must be closed or merged, otherwise the holdings would have to be sold. However, the law provides numerous exemptions, for example for listed companies, those that manage real estate, they carry out health trials, manage European funds, design public works or produce renewable energy. The Court of Auditors wrote in its 2020 report that the choices “remain entrusted to the autonomy and discretion of the member bodies, as they involve management/entrepreneurial profiles placed under their responsibility”.

In many cases, the subsidiary’s activity could be carried out by the entity or continue even without the presence of the public. However, hundreds of administrations maintain their quotas, bypassing the stability pact or placing their clientele on the boards of directors and former politicians. Only 275 of the 3,000 companies that were supposed to close under the 2016 law have been put into liquidation or have started the closure procedure, involving 1,942 shareholdings, while almost a thousand are still active.

