Suara.com – The General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep admitted that he was welcomed by the General Chair of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri, when performing sungkem, at the event for drawing serial numbers for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Kaesang was grateful that his action of inviting the 5th President to speak while sungkem was responded to well.

“I’m fine. Thank God, everything is fine,” said Kaesang at the PSI DPP office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (16/11/2023).

President Jokowi’s youngest son then revealed the contents of his conversation with Megawati at the KPU office, namely to introduce himself as the General Chair of PSI. This is because the meeting with Megawati on Tuesday (14/11) evening was the first meeting.

“It all came back, I met Mrs. Megawati for the first time as general chairman. So I explained to her that I was the general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party,” said Kaesang.

Meanwhile, regarding his sungkem action, Kaesang admitted that he did it on his own initiative.

“Yes, no one was ordered,” he said.

Gibran’s explanation

As reported, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep offered greetings and sungkem to Megawati Soekarnoputri at the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) office. The eldest son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi explained in more detail the moment with Megawati.

Gibran said that he was only offering greetings to the General Chair of the PDI-P and the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“Salim just respects him,” said Gibran in front of the Indonesian KPU office on Jalan Imam Bonjol, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Meanwhile, when asked whether Gibran was saying goodbye to the PDI Perjuangan during his exchange with PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, Gibran emphasized that he was just saying goodbye, not saying goodbye and so on.

“No, Salim,” said Gibran.