Suara.com – Bhayangkara FC senior player, Indra Kahfi, deliberately took the time to attend the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) to watch two matches at the 2023 U-17 World Cup. He was also curious about the majesty of JIS.

As is known, two Group C matches of the 2023 U-17 World Cup will be held on Saturday (11/11). The first match was between the England U-17 national team vs North Caledonia, which England won with a landslide score of 10-0.

Then, in the evening, Brazil, who was the defending champion, surprisingly lost 2-3 to Iran after being hit by a comeback.

Indra Kahfi did not come alone. He was present along with his teammate Muhammad Hargianto, and several Indonesian football legends such as Aliyudin, Leo Saputra, and Isnan Ali.

“I came here to watch (the U-17 World Cup). I want to enliven the U-17 World Cup in Jakarta,” said Indra Kahri when met by media crew including Suara.com at JIS.

“Incidentally, I’ve never been to JIS, so I wanted to see what it was like. There was Brazil versus Iran, there was England versus Caledonia too, both were exciting,” he continued.

Indra Kahfi and friends who came using the shuttle admitted that the committee’s service was quite satisfactory.

“(We came) from Kemayoran by shuttle, it’s easy from getting on to getting off. The service is great,” said the man who is also a member of the National Police.