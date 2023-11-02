The CEO of Intesa Carlo Messina

Agreement in the sights of the Antitrust: an investigation has started on the transfer of account holders to Isybank

The Competition and Market Authority has initiated preliminary proceedings against Intesa Sanpaolo e di Isybank the digital bank of the Intesa Sanpaolo group, with reference to the sale of several hundred thousand account holders from Intesa Sanpaolo to Isybank. In fact, the Authority received approximately 2,000 reports relating to the transfer plan which involves the transfer of customers which Intesa Sanpaolo defines, in the communication sent to them, as “mainly digital”, i.e. customers who “are familiar with the services and digital channels, as well as consumer customers who, in any case, make no or limited use of the branch”. The Antitrust announced this in a note.

In the same document, customers were given the mere right to declare themselves “not predominantly digital”. The ways in which the two companies communicated and carried out the transfer came under the scrutiny of the Antitrust. According to the Authority the communication sent to the account holders involved in the transfer appears ambiguous and distributed in ways that do not seem consistent with the importance of the issue being addressed. Consumers complained that the communication was delivered in internet banking or in the Intesa Sanpaolo app without any particular evidence and in a period of the year largely coinciding with the summer holidays.

Therefore, the account holders would not have been fully aware of the transfer of their account with another operator and indeed they often became aware of it only after the final date set by Intesa Sanpaolo to be able to express their refusal to switch. The same right to oppose the transfer results not having been indicated clearly enough. Furthermore, the transition to the new banking operator would entail important changes to the contractual conditions in place with Intesa Sanpaolo and to the methods of using the service: there will be no physical branches to contact, as it is a completely digital operator with which you can interact only through smartphones and not even via the browser of your personal computer as happened with Intesa Sanpaolo; some features and services will be missing (for example, the so-called virtual cards) present in Intesa Sanpaolo and absent in Isybank. According to the Authority, this would lead, at least for some account holders, to an increase in account maintenance costs.

