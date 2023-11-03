Antonio Valitutti, CEO of Isybank

Intesa: “Antitrust investigation? We operated in compliance with the rules”

“Maximum respect for the AGM”, in addition to the fact that, “as always occurredor, we are immediately available to collaborate in the examination and resolution of the issues raised by the Authority, in the best interests of customers”. Thus, in a note, an Intesa Sanpaolo spokesperson comments on the opening of an investigation by the ‘Agcm on Isybank.

“Even in this specific operation, with highly innovative contents – the institute’s spokesperson stated – it seems appropriate to underline that Intesa Sanpaolo, as always, places at the center what customers require and expect. This results in continuous listening activities, with systematic dialogue with all customers who have switched to Isybankto get their feedback and give them all the necessary explanations”. At the same time, “Intesa Sanpaolo believes it has operated in compliance with the applicable legislation, including communication to its customers“.

The operation, we read further in the note, has so far involved a large number of customers, around 300 thousand for around 1.7 billion in direct collection, which went from Intesa Sanpaolo to Isybank, compared to a very limited number of approximately 1,500of requests to return to Intesa Sanpaolo: “To date, the customers who have expressed complaints to us are very limited compared to the overall numbers and we will address each situation individually to offer an adequate solution in line with the needs of the customers“.

“To encourage us in this innovative and important initiative of ours Group – continues the spokesperson – is the number of new Isybank customers coming from the market, which in a few weeks have exceeded 50,000, and for this reason the objective of 1 million new customers appears easily reachable, confirming the highly advanced technological components and convenience of conditions financial statements of the bank”.

Moreover, he concludes, “Isybank is an initiative that is at the forefront of entirely digital banks and makes use of the Isytech technological infrastructure which makes Intesa Sanpaolo an innovator at a European level”. And therefore “we are convinced that our digital customers will have a platform at the most advanced level of service and technological standards at an international level, thanks to the partnership with Google and Thought Machine, leaders in their respective sectors”.

