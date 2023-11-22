The novels of RL Stine from the saga Goosebumps They are well known, not only for forming a very rich literary and youth universe, but also for their translation into the world of cinema with two recent adaptations: Nightmares (2015) and Nightmares 2: Halloween Night (2018).

Last Friday, November 17, Disney Plus offered the last of the ten episodes that make up the first season of Nightmares, a new series based on the novels but with very relevant changes: instead of adapting a book in each episode independently, He has characters that remain and the truth is that they suit him very well!

Rob Letterman, who was the director of the first film, joins his talents with director Nicholas Stoller to develop a new concept that combines the original anthology character with deeper character development.

Courtesy of Disney+ we have been able to talk with them about future plans for the series and also about their references and sources of inspiration, among other matters.

How would you recommend this series for an audience who may not be familiar with the novels?

If you are a horror fan and want to have a good time, I think you can enjoy it a lot. We have tried to make it fun, exciting and I think it is the type of show that you can really enjoy because it has many different ingredients. It’s also a great introduction to the genre for a young audience; You can see it from 10 years old and have a great time. It is open to a wide public.

What elements have you introduced to maintain the original charm but take it to another level?

We have taken at least six classic Stine stories such as The Haunted Mask or Say Cheese and Die but the big difference is that we wanted to serialize them because there are new characters in each book and we wanted them to have continuity to be able to develop them better. That’s the change from the books and it’s very intentional.

We have also raised the average age of the characters: in the books they are around 12-14 years old and we have focused on 16-17 years old because we wanted to place the plots at that moment in which important decisions are made, there is a certain independence of parents and all these changes occur in the transition from youth to the adult world.

For us, yes, the heart of the series, the things that happen to them, come from Stine’s books and the most important thing about them is that he never condescends to the characters or his own readers because they are young.

Why did you decide that the series would fly freely with respect to the films and not share connections with the previous adaptations?

We wanted to do something different from both the original series and the ’95 film and the two subsequent ones. Basically we didn’t want to do the same thing again and Our desire was to make a more mature series, truly serialized and not anthological, a new and refreshing concept.

Interestingly I think the new series is even closer to the books because we really drew the stories and the big totems from the different books and applied them to our characters, which is a pretty interesting way to approach them, and it forced us to delve deeper into the novels.

And then we had this idea from the beginning that each episode would have its own horror subgenre playing with different flavors.

What about the interpretations? Do you think the casting will bring you closer to a young audience?

Damn, I hope so! Yes, so far so good, I think that’s how we feel. They’re relatable characters, and we’re trying to be very honest with the characters, and the cast is incredible: we’ve been very lucky with our actors, and they’ve brought authenticity to their characters in a way that ups the ante of the scripts.

Their personalities are very authentic and that is what we hope will translate into people from all over the world in all countries identifying with them. The plots are ultimately based on universal themes and they have infused them with a lot of truth.

I have a 16 year old daughter and Robert a 17 year old son. So we’re also trying to reflect what their world is like. We have tried to be as honest as we can in our narration, adding bewitchment and also its nonsense and contradictions.

What have been your references and inspirations?

We are both horror fans even though I don’t personally work in the genre, but you can imagine everything we have in our backpack: from A Nightmare on Elm Street to The Shining: horror, ghostly tales, psychological thriller… It’s been really exciting for us.

At the same time, there are internal references that build generational bridges. For example, The

The books came out in the 90s and the original fans are now in their 30s and 40s and remember their stories. Additionally, we address the generational trauma of the parents and what the adolescents are experiencing, drawing a bridge between 1993 and 2023. Everything is connected.

What are your favorite moments from the series?

I love the emotional moments between the characters and I love seeing Daffy eating felt worms. I don’t know… there are a lot of things… There’s a lot to enjoy and be proud of in this program. We don’t want to ruin the surprises that this series will bring to the audience, but it is well worth discovering them by watching it.

Do you prefer to work on film projects or series?

I like both routes for different reasons. The good thing about movies is that you tell a complete story and I grew up watching more movies than series. I grew up obsessed with movies more than television. The best thing about television is that movies are essentially short stories in their structure while the television show is like a novel.

This allows you to create a much larger, more epic story and stay with it, leaving it open to continue exploring your characters and finding new themes.

NS- It’s my first time on television. I have only made films and I love them, I understand their structure and I am passionate about making them. What surprised me about doing this? The little money we had! No, I was just joking.

I think they allow you to create a lot more cross-play. Now the series are usually 8 to 10 episodes. They’re very similar to movies in the way they’re written and produced so it’s not that different, I’ve enjoyed it quite a bit. So you know, I don’t rule anything out: wherever the work takes you and whatever the opportunities are, you just have to immerse yourself in them.

What’s the plan for Nightmares? How many seasons do you plan to develop?

The whole story. We have planned 38 seasons. That’s all. Yes, period. (Laughs). I mean, well, we’d love to do it and we will if you let us. Well, it would be very exciting to be able to do more. There are so many stories, so many books. You know, there are more than 200, so there are many stories to tell.

We’ve put a lot of ciffhangers at the end, raising a lot of questions about what might happen to the characters in season two. So we will continue to develop stories if Disney trusts us. That’s the business plan.