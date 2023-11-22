Joaquin Phoenix has been in Madrid promoting the new project by Ridley Scott, a director who has had a very important influence on his professional career and for whom he feels great affection, which we have been able to witness firsthand.

Courtesy of Sony we have been able to participate in a round table with other media in which we have been able to ask him all kinds of questions that he has answered by being as friendly as he is close to us.

Napoleon is a mythical character but he is still historical. To what extent is it fiction and to what extent is it history?

The first thing I tried was to really get a little inspiration to find a new approach that wasn’t the traditional one, typical in a historical biopic that didn’t interest me too much. So we’ve taken quite a few liberties, but it’s surprising to see how even academics don’t agree on many facts about his life.

What we do know exactly is that he was responsible for the creation of the myth with his decisions.. He evidently never fired the pyramids. It’s one of those things that he would never have done because he was the father of modern Egyptology and he was very interested.

But there was an irreverent and very strong part within his personality. And that is a bit what we reflect there. But hey, it is always difficult to explain the life of a person and much more that of someone like Napoleon in a two and a half hour film.

What image did he have of Napoleon before starting the film? Has the image you had of him changed?

He knew very little about the figure of Napoleon. I left high school when I was very young and I didn’t have a great interest in history, nor did I see how it could benefit me. Then obviously I have made a lot of films from different historical contexts and the truth is that I would have liked to have gone a little deeper into those things, but oh well.

The truth is that Napoleon is a very interesting character and, by the way, You don’t see anything about Spain in the film because at that time when you stood up to him and the French had to leave here he was in Russia..

But what I have focused on most has been his relationship with Josefina. It’s what interested me the most and it’s also a bit the most unexpected, right? Know a little about her relationship, the truth is that I confess that I still don’t understand it completely well. I don’t really know what they saw in each other, other than that they both had qualities that the other didn’t possess.

She, for example, was very good socially, had a network of contacts and good manners. He was very strange, very withdrawn.

There were several stories in which it was said that the two loved to organize parties and invite actors, right? and since they had tremendously histrionic discussions in front of people, they were often accused of staging dramatized scenes themselves. I was very surprised by this idea of ​​acting when you are in a relationship.

To what extent have you been able to enrich the character through improvisation?

I had worked with Ridley Scott 20 years ago on Gladiator when I was a young man with no experience and the truth is that at that time he let me discover a little in the moment what I wanted to do, sometimes by instinct and sometimes by the research I had carried out. out, right? And what I didn’t know at the time is that that’s not typical.

At that time I didn’t know that it took two hours, for example, to light a scene and that if I suddenly decided to do the scene next to the fountain, well, I had to put everything back together again. And the truth is that he has been very, very important in how I have developed.

Always very open, very curious and very kind. And it allows you to generate things the way you want and at the same time tell you when something works and when it doesn’t. But well, in general the idea of ​​developing things together, in a collaborative way.

Much has been written about the relationship between Napoleon and Josephine, which was stormy and even violent. What red flags did you and Vanessa Kirby raise and how far were you willing to go in recreating that type of relationship?

Yes, the truth is that we have felt very very comfortable. And she has impressed me a lot. We started filming in February and she found out that she had the role in December, so she didn’t have much time to do research, or to prepare, or for the script, or anything at all.

So when I met her, I told her that I didn’t want to do a historical melodrama. And that if, in her investigations, she discovered things that she wanted to contribute, she could share them with me or not, she wanted me to be surprised. And she told me the same thing and I think it was like the second day of filming or so.

At the very beginning she told me look, tell me what you want, do what you want with me: if you have to pull me or push me, move me… no problem. But we have done it. And so we did: we felt a little like it was us against the world.

Napoleon and Josephine were often angry and had that relationship in which they admired each other on the one hand, but on the other hand they sometimes even wanted to destroy each other at some point. But it has been a very, very emotional process, honestly.

One of the most critical moments was when he returned from Egypt because he found out that Josefina was having an affair, which was a very real issue because it appeared in all the British newspapers, they discovered the letters, they published them, there were comic strips in which They made fun of him, they humiliated him internationally.

What are you most proud of regarding your work?

There were so many things to talk about… I think I would love to have made a three-hour film just talking about the Coup d’état. I always think that I wish I had expressed more, that I wish I had done something more.

I am never satisfied or proud of anything I do, only the effort put in. I would like to re-record all the movies I have madebut I am proud in the specific case of Napoleon from day to day, from perseverance, from all the immense work we have done. I was working with Ridley from the beginning, doing research.

Empire

We worked from early in the morning until late at night. And with the entire makeup team, costumes, colleagues… We have done what we could and in the end what people receive from the final result is something that is no longer in my hands.

Do you think there is any type of political leader who could be similar in terms of character or in terms of expansionist ambition to Napoleon?

It’s a good question for another type of person. I think we can see these qualities in many people, not only in political leaders. That need to possess, to want material things and impose your decision.

We see this idea that elections are above putting possessions above universal rights in many characters, in reality shows, in actors, in politicians, I don’t really know what the root is, where it comes from, No. , I don’t know what the source is that causes this within human beings, but I wish I could have understood it better with the idea of ​​​​looking for a solution.

But I think we need a type of consciousness, of transcendence that makes us go a little beyond the material, that wealth and that greed. But he, in his case, It is especially paradoxical because he was a son of the revolution. He was in the womb, while the revolution was underway, which precisely consisted of taking care of the people over the aristocracy.

And not only that, but in the end he completely turned his principles around. It wasn’t just the aristocracy, but only mine, right? But hey, I think there are many examples and they are not only in leaders or good politicians, but we can find them everywhere. Maybe even in this room (he laughs as he looks at us suspiciously).