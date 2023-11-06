The series For All Humanity premieres season 4 on Apple TV+ and at HobbyCine we have had the opportunity to interview its NASA advisor.

For All Mankind is not only a very entertaining science fiction series that describes a fictional space exploration, it is also one of the best examples of how to show technological advances in a realistic way.

This is achieved thanks to the work of, among others, Garrett Reisman. This former NASA astronaut who has participated in several missions in space He also works as a space technology advisor on the Apple TV+ series.

At HobbyCine we have had the opportunity to speak with Garrett Reisman and it has been a very interesting experience.

As the seasons pass, For all humanity It becomes more and more detached from reality and what it could have been to be more prospective, do you see it ending up becoming a pure and simple science fiction series, a space opera?

We like the series to be credible, in the sense that we are showing an alternative path, which the audience knows that it didn’t happen, but it could have happened.

The further we go, the further we go from the real story. And the more advanced the technology is, the further we go into the solar system… So yeah, The series is evolving into something that could be a straight-up sci-fi space opera.. After this season, we’ll hopefully get to season 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, and it will evolve into something close to that.

Although it is not a perfect reality, it will be based on a version of it, which differentiates it from other titles like Star Wars, which is completely fictional. For all humanity it will always be special because of that, because it has its origin in reality. At some point it was linked to reality.

And even with the divergence from the real, there is always some truth in what we are building.

Apple TV+

The series not only narrates technological changes, but also social and political ones. How do you work the different approaches so that they fit together?

Many aspects are social and geopolitical. Although I am focused more on technical topics, I try to provide my knowledge and get involved. For example, with stories I had about the first female astronauts.

When I was at NASA, We always tried to have a crew of astronauts of different genders, races and origins that would represent the entire United States.. I think, in some ways, a lot of the stories I told made their way into the series. As technology advances, so do these issues.

Is there a science fiction writer that you consider a reference?

I am a science fiction fan and, therefore, I love reading classics like Isaac Asimov and Ray Bradbury. The Foundation series is one of my favorite sagas.

If I had to choose one, I suppose it would be Asimov because of his great imaginative capacity. Think if it’s difficult for me to imagine what technology will be like in an alternative 2023… Asimov had to imagine what it would be like centuries from now.

However, he was able to build such a compelling and interesting world that I can only take my hat off to him. By the way, Foundation is another great Apple TV series.