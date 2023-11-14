Amanece is the feature debut of Juan Francisco Viruega, an intimate film that tells the relationships between three women: two sisters lost in life and their mother, terminally ill.

This is an interesting film in which the landscapes of Almería take on as much importance as the protagonists, and where the silences sometimes say more than the dialogues.

Amanece opens this Friday in theaters and at HobbyCine we have had the opportunity to talk with two of the main interpreters: Aura Garrido and Isabel Ampudia.

HobbyCine: Cinema usually focuses on the conflict between parents and children, but I have the impression that the relationship between mothers and daughters is wasted when it is usually more violent due to what is demanded at the social level, care, motherhood… .

Aura Garrido: Well, the female point of view has been of regular interest in history. He has had less space to tell it.

Isabel Ampudia: And it is also true that it is more complex, or seems more complex. I remember Affliction, a film that had a great impact on me at the time about fathers and children with an immeasurable Nick Nolte. Well, but it is true that we work through violence. And here it’s all something else, much more subtle.

Aura Garrido: But there are many. I mean, I think there has been a lot of talk about mothers and daughters. But it is true that from where? There we have the work of Vivian Gornick. In the cinema not so much.

HobbyCine: In literature more so, but in cinema, on the other hand, we almost have to reach the year 2020 to see a film entirely about women, without a strong male character, and that does not seem like a political act. Do you have that impression?

Isabel Ampudia: We are almost a century late.

Aura Garrido: I’m going to tell you an anecdote that has to do with this and that for me illustrates the situation. The first film I worked on was Plans for Tomorrow. There were three stories with four women in which there was one of a mother and a daughter, in which I participated. It was no longer that the film was just four women, they also interacted with men. All, moreover, heterosexual relationships.

I will never forget the day of the press conference when we premiered. There was someone, a man, who asked us: “this is a story about four women, do you think men can go see it?” I remember being in absolute shock.

HobbyCine: There is an evolution, but especially in the last five or ten years.

Aura Garrido: More five than ten years.

HobbyCine: The characters in Amanece are very complex and with many silences. Sometimes what they keep quiet is more important than what they say. How was your approach to them?

Isabel Ampudia: Rehearsing, searching, listening to direction… The tone is the most complicated. Where is this told from? The interesting thing for me is where the silences appear, where the unsaid appears. And the landscape of Almería, the fourth girl for me.

Aura Garrido: I think that for a long time my obsession was understanding the tone, because it is a very poetic tone, very special, very personal, very silent. Until there was a moment when I began to realize that perhaps the issue was not so much focusing on understanding the tone, but rather on understanding the character.

Why does this character speak so little, because in the end it is not just a stylistic decision. I think these characters have a very great difficulty communicating.

Isabel Ampudia: It’s something that touched me. I clung to death. For me it is the essence, from which to start. This is over, gentlemen. What do you do if this ends sooner? So I placed myself there. I think that helped me. Because I began to understand. That’s when I understood the movie. And the silences are also understood.

HobbyCine: It is a script by Juan Francisco Viruega, a new director. How did you come to the film and to what extent did he already have the characters established? Did you contribute your point of view?

Isabel Ampudia: I knew him before. I worked with him on his short films and on a theater monologue that was a master’s degree for me, since I had never done monologues. So when he proposed this to me, I was absolutely delighted because he also knew his way of working.

There were no alternative proposals in the trials. Everything was so clear in the script that the only thing that the rehearsals involved was delving into these characters and there I began to discover where I had to place myself, who I had to hold on to as a partner, as a mother.

There is always a joint creation because we give opinions, we bring proposals to rehearsals, but everything was clear from the first moment. The text flowed quite well and when I arrived in Almería it became much clearer to me.

HobbyCine: It has reminded me in some aspects of Julio Medem’s films, because he has captured a very particular sensitivity, and the landscape is also a universe in itself. Currently we are visiting other latitudes outside the big cities.

Isabel Ampudia: Cinema is cinema, it has to be well made. I don’t care if it is a discursive and happy film that takes place entirely in Malasaña, or if it is the opposite: a film of silences that takes place on the coast. It doesn’t matter to me exactly as long as there is a soul, where to narrate. Everything seems good to me, because everything speaks of the human being and his relationship with the world.

Aura Garrido: I am very interested in thinking about that. In the themes, in the moments, the combinations. I’m interested in what’s happening now. Of which there is a lot in fiction, not only in cinema, I think in literature as well, which has to do with returning to the origins.

It is no longer just returning to the town: returning to the family, to review your own family history. Suddenly look at the past through different eyes. To understand and be able to continue. And I think that obviously has a lot to do with where we are socially and what our concerns are, what we’re interested in, what’s happening.

HobbyCine: Perhaps it is a reaction to the climate crisis, the economic crisis, the epidemic, which in the end leads us to reunite with our family.

Aura Garrido: I think it goes further, that it starts earlier. There is something very strong generational. I feel that this generation to which I belong has a concern to review this moment, to look back to gain momentum. It has to do with the thirties, with the economic and social situation; with a lot of things. It’s just that it’s complex.

HobbyCine: You both have established careers in the worlds of cinema and series. Is it necessary to combine them to survive?

Isabel Ampudia: It all depends on the script. For me the platform is the least important thing.

Aura Garrido: My work varies little, very little, in one format or another.

Isabel Ampudia: Understand and go deeper… and it doesn’t matter where it is broadcast. Although better to see it in the cinema than on a mobile phone.

Aura Garrido: And I think that in this question about whether we need it a little for subsistence. It is such a difficult profession that being able to make a living from it, being able to make it your only profession…

Isabel Ampudia: I haven’t gotten it yet.

Aura Garrido: …that doesn’t depend so much on you. It is a decision that few people can consider. It is a very complicated profession.