One of the most promising indie games of this year is without a doubts Gerda: A Flame in Winter, whose preview we recently brought you. To celebrate the occasion, we were able to speak with their development studio, the team at Bird Island. Below we bring you a interview with Shalev Moranthe lead designer of the title, so you can discover all its secrets.

Bird Island Interview

Gerda: A Flame in Winter is a very emotional game, what was your main inspiration for the title?

The game was inspired by the real life of a woman named Kylle and the conversations she had with her grandson Hans, who is the Creative Director of our studio. During World War II, Kylle lived in the same region where the game takes place and she was part of a resistance group.

A German informant betrayed some members of the group, a friend was shot, and her husband Knud was captured and sent to die in the Neuengamme concentration camp. At the end of the war, the informant was captured and shot by members of the resistance. Kylle told Hans that she was sorry: she had no hatred towards any German and, although she believed that the snitch deserved harsh punishment, her death changed nothing. The war was about to end, it was just one more life lost.

Discussing Kylle’s moral dilemmas during and after the war, and the complex challenges of civilians on the home front, was the basis of our game.

What are you most proud of about the title? I mean, what do you think makes this game truly unique?

We put a lot of effort into the game’s dramatic pacing, which manifests itself in a gameplay style we call “RPG-lite.” This style aims to combine the tense forward momentum of modern narrative adventures (like Life is Strange or The Walking Dead) with the deep consequences, reactivity, and replayability of modern RPGs. This means giving the player the feeling that they can deeply influence the outcomes and that even their small decisions matter, while at the same time the story always moves forward.

We believe we have achieved it, but it has taken us a lot of time and attention to get it right, especially when it is a historical game, in which the events not only have to make sense in the dramatic sense, but also be realistic and credible.

What has the experience been like working with DON’T NOD on this title?

DON’T NOD brings world-class experience and advice to make narrative games really shine. Our collaboration was creative, and knowing their point of view helped us focus many parts of the game.

For example: They value games that are fully experienced until the end, so they encourage us to spend more time fine-tuning the game’s ending, making sure it’s satisfying and dramatic, and rewarding players who finish the game and digest the work. as a whole.

If you had to convince someone in a few words to give Gerda: A Flame in Winter a chance, what would you say?

We love RPGs that offer difficult moral decisions, and we created Gerda: A Flame in Winter for people like us. It will present you with a real moral challenge, sometimes funny and often brutal. It’s a game that deeply respects our players: we respect their maturity, for being able to handle the gray areas of war, and we respect their time, so we made a story that can be completed quickly but offers a lot of replayability.

All projects serve to learn new things. What would you say you have learned from developing Gerda: A Flame in Winter as a studio?

Gerda: A Flame in Winter really helped us develop our study’s focus on narrative in games. In terms of infrastructure, we created a team of scriptwriters in the studio and developed technical tools that would allow them to quickly prototype complex scenes. And in terms of subject matter, we focus our interest: we tell stories about real people who are pushed to action in times of crisis.

Finally, could you tell us something about your next project (the one you are currently working on)?

We are creating a new game world, set in a fictional future, less realistic and much more colorful than Gerda: A Flame in Winter. However, it maintains our interest in real-life issues and politics, and in telling stories about relatable people caught in the middle.

We can’t say exactly what games we are making in this world, but we can say that, as always, they take RPG elements and mix them in different ways.

Thank you very much for your time, team Bird Land! And for us, we only have to remind you that Gerda: A Flame in Winter comes to Nintendo Switch this coming November 23, don’t miss it!