

The ministry’s highest official, Secretary General Jan-Kees Goet, is very positive about the farmers’ action. “Here we work on the long-term vision as civil servants. I know that farmers also need that. By taking a look into each other’s kitchen, I think you learn more from each other’s work. That is good, because unknown sometimes makes you unloved. I did an internship with farmer Frans Zanderink and that was very good to talk one-on-one. Of course we come ‘in the field’ more often, but the other way around not really that often.”