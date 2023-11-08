Digital advertising, advertising revenue at 4.8 billion euros. 370 million more invested than in 2022

The internet advertising it still grows. With a collection of 4.84 billion euros (+8% on 2022), internet advertising is set to close the year with approximately 370 million euros more invested than last year. It was announced Carlo Nosedapresident of IAB Italyopening the proceedings of the twenty-first edition of the event IAB Forumunderway in Milan.

The most important slice of the cake, he then specified Denise Ronconidirector of the Internet Media Observatory of the Polytechnic of Milan, it continues to be up to the large players to integrate digital advertising, with a share of 81%, in line with last year. Which means that Big Tech has not eroded market share from the remaining players in the sector this year, as Engage reports.

The greatest contribution to the sector, however, is made by video, the first format for collections with an incidence of 36% and a growth of 13% on 2022, due in particular to the advertising of apps used via connected TVs.

The Tv 2.0 has in fact seen growth in 2023 advertising investments by 28%, reaching 462 million euros invested. “The growth is determined above all by the increase in inventory made available by broadcasters and new players who have entered the market by modifying their business model with the inclusion of an advertising offer”, as Netflix, Disney+ and soon Amazon Prime.

“Furthermore, there has also been greater interest on the investor side l’Advanced Tv, which is increasingly being included in video advertising strategies. The convergence between tv digital e traditional It therefore offers new opportunities to companies and for this very reason it is important that all the players in the supply chain present a common front for the definition of shared currencies”.

Returning to the analysis of the means of digital advertisingafter video, display has a share of 29% and grows by 5% in 2022, while search follows with 27% (up 6%). They follow the classified e e-commerce advertising (7% and +7% on 2022), l’email (1%, down 5%) e l’audio (still with 1% and growing by 27% to around 34 million).

Subscribe to the newsletter