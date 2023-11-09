loading…

International mediators negotiate a 3-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip which is bombarded by Israel. Photo/Illustration

CAIRO – International mediators are closing in on a possible deal for a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in exchange for the release of a dozen hostages being held by Hamas .

The deal will also allow small amounts of fuel into the Gaza Strip for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began.

This was revealed by two Egyptian officials, a UN official and a Western diplomat.

“The talks revolved around the release of 12 hostages, half of them American citizens, in exchange for a humanitarian pause of three days, to allow Hamas to release the hostages and allow Egypt to grant an extension (term) to provide humanitarian assistance,” said a source who close to Hamas told AFP news agency.

“There are differences of opinion around the time period and around the north (Gaza Strip), which saw extensive combat operations. “Qatar is waiting for Israel’s response,” said the source as quoted by CBS News, Thursday (9/10/2023).

The possibility of a ceasefire agreement was brokered by the United States (US), Egypt and Qatar, the Persian Gulf country that mediated with Hamas.

A senior US official said the Biden administration had suggested that Israel link the length of the pause to the number of hostages released in a formula that could be used for additional pauses. All the officials spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of impacting the complex negotiations underway.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen declined to elaborate on any emerging deal in an interview with Israeli military radio.