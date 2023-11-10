November 9th takes place every year International Inventor’s Day, an event that highlights the importance of creativity in the world. Sometimes, some inventions have been essential for humanity, while others are simply surprising that they exist.

But perhaps the most striking were those creations that, before becoming a reality, were first seen in fiction. Here we leave you 5 movie inventions that have come true. Does art imitate life or life imitate art?

humanoid robots

Robots have always been a constant in the world of science fiction, even those with a human appearance. These thinking machines They have been present in Asimov’s literature, or in animated series such as The Jetsons or, more recently, Futurama. But before, the cinema anticipated what, it seems, will happen.

It was the famous filmmaker Fritz Lang who treated the subject in a pioneering way in his classic and cult film Metrolopolis, released in no less than 1927.

Digital signs

Nowadays, seeing digital ads that promote anything may seem like the most normal thing in the world, but the truth is that Ridley Scott’s film Blade Runner already anticipated this technological ingenuity for long.

The striking images of the film, released in 1982, are already part of the classic aesthetics of science fiction. Will his dreaming androids follow in the same footsteps?

military drones

The Terminator movie was groundbreaking in many ways. One of the most obvious, the issue of machines becoming self-aware, more booming than ever now with the advances of artificial intelligence and its supposed risks.

But more precisely, James Cameron anticipated another invention that is already a reality: the military dronesessential in any war todayjust like in the film’s futuristic conflicts.

Robot police

Who doesn’t remember the legendary 80s cinema icon Robocop? Well it seems that robot vigilantes are also now a realityalthough for now without the human elements that characterized the character of Detroit.

In some countries like Singapore, police robots already patrol places sensitive to attack, such as airports.

Flexible screens

Not so long ago, when Red Planet premiered In the year 2000, flexible screens seemed like an invention exclusive to the most fantastic science fiction.

But today, companies like Motorola have already launched products that make use of them, a technology that will surely continue to be explored in the future. Its uses seem to be valid sooner than it seems.

So, you see, you don’t just have to turn to popular advances like artificial intelligence or the Internet to discover that science fiction already guessed what would happen today. Many other inventions were also ahead of their time, even without attracting as much attention.

Will today’s inventions be able to imagine what tomorrow’s technology will be like? What is clear is that International Inventor’s Day, seeing how progress is advancing, may have more relevance than ever.