The Israeli army committed war crimes in the battle against Hamas in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – International Court of Justice (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan said that his office had received a “large amount of information and evidence” about alleged crimes committed during the Israel-Hamas war.

Khan did not specify the type of information his office received.

He made the comments in a written statement on Friday confirming that South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti had submitted formal state referrals to the court on the “Situation in the State of Palestine,” which his office has been investigating since March 2021. South Africa announced the reference on Thursday.

The ICC investigation dates back to the last major Israel-Hamas war in 2014, but also covers the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Khan said the prosecutor’s office “will continue its engagement with all relevant actors, whether national authorities, civil society, survivors’ groups, or international partners, to move this investigation forward.”

He also said that he would “continue my efforts to visit the States of Palestine and Israel to meet with survivors, hear opinions from civil society organizations and interact with relevant national counterparts.”

Meanwhile, Khan said that in accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, a State Party may refer to the Prosecutor a situation in which one or more crimes within the Court’s jurisdiction appear to have been committed and request the Prosecutor to investigate the situation for that purpose to determine whether an or more specified persons must be charged with the crime.

“This is ongoing and has escalated to increasing hostility and violence since the attack that occurred on October 7, 2023,” said Khan. “In accordance with the Rome Statute, my Office has jurisdiction over crimes committed on the territory of a State Party and against nationals of a State Party.”

Both Hamas and Israel have been accused of war crimes as the death toll from the conflict rises. Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 11,500 Palestinians since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah, which draws on medical resources in the Hamas-controlled enclave. Israel said its airstrikes were aimed at targeting Hamas commanders and infrastructure, following the militant group’s terror attack on October 7 that left 1,200 people dead in Israel and 240 people taken hostage.