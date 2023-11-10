It’s this International Accounting Day, we share some tips to learn basic accounting and how to apply it in your work and also in your daily life.

Accounting is a system that allows you to record chronologically, the financial movements of a company or person. That is, this registry allows you to keep track.

The main objective of accounting is to provide useful and reliable information, to improve decision making. Here we share the recommendations of the Nextech training center:

Know the basic terms

You will have to start with the basics. The easiest way to move forward with a topic is to know its terms. The best thing you can do is research and understand some of them, such as:

Assets Liabilities Financial statement Net worth Annual accounts Credit Items Accounting year Balance sheet Daily ledger General ledger Rely on the Internet and books

Take advantage of the tools that exist today to learn. Everything is within your reach and you just need to be disciplined and organized with the time you dedicate to learning something new.

Get familiar with spreadsheets

In them you can have more effective control and generate graphs. You can rely on office spreadsheets and look for some tutorials to develop your skills. Remember that even if you know a little, the better you handle it, the more benefit you will find in it.

Take a course

If you notice that learning independently is becoming a headache, you can take a course. These courses can be taken both in person and online. You can opt for a basic accounting course, and later take more specialized courses.

Create a ledger

This step is important, in this book movements such as debits and credits are recorded. Creating one and trying to keep it updated will help you understand where you should record each movement and elevate your skills.

Prepare a financial statement

When you have learned the basics and are clear about each term, as well as the record of movements, you can go for something bigger, like preparing a financial statement. It’s not that easy, but it’s not impossible either. To do this you must rely on the general ledger, and it is done at the end of each accounting cycle.

Learn by playing

Currently there are various ways to learn or strengthen knowledge, not only with books or courses, you can also choose to play games. Online games or even games that you can download to your mobile device.

