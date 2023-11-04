Lando Norris makes up for yesterday’s disappointment and takes pole position in the Sprint Shootout with McLaren. The Englishman on the soft tires achieved an excellent 1’10″622 which left Max Verstappen just 61 thousandths of a second behind. Norris found the opportunity to put the two Red Bulls behind him. And the news is that Sergio Perez reached 73 thousandths from the three-time world champion, using only a set of used reds. The Mexican showed clear signs of awakening, finding the smile that he has been missing in recent events.

McLaren finally reaps what it has sown: Oscar Piastri could have done something more, but the rookie was the first to take to the track in the decisive session and paid for the improvement of the track which gradually warmed up (there were 46 in Q1 which became 52 in Q3!). Oscar, moreover, did not have a set of new tyres, so it should not be surprising if he finished half a second behind his teammate in tenth place. We’ll see him come back in the race.

The other Brazilian surprise is seeing George Russell ahead of Lewis Hamilton: the former is fourth ahead of the seven-time world champion by 87 thousandths. Mercedes, which does not shine in the flying lap, will try to emerge in the race: there are those who do not rule out the possible use of soft tyres.

Yuki Tsunoda’s performance was positive, sixth on the Sprint Race grid: the Japanese gave prestige to AlphaTauri which placed two cars in the top ten. Yuki, together with Norris, will have to go to the stewards because the return lap was too slow. Let’s hope there aren’t any penalties. Daniel Ricciardo, second overall in Q2, finished eighth in Q3, slipping between the two Ferraris. Charles Leclerc is seventh with the SF-23 because the Monegasque gave up using the new soft set, thinking about the rest of the weekend. The gap of more than four tenths was important, while Carlos Sainz finished ninth, half a second from the top. The Scuderia is planning to shine in qualifying and then disappoint in the race: with Charles they have made a bet for tomorrow’s GP.

The two Haas cars reached the threshold of the Top 10: Kevin Magnussen, 11th, failed to gain passage to Q3 by just 51 thousandths. The Dane preceded his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg.

Pierre Gasly did not shine with the Alpine: the Frenchman is 13th ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas, one of the drivers who used the only set of new medium tires in the second run, choosing only one attempt and counting on the improvement of the grip of the track which was no longer rubberised due to yesterday afternoon’s rain.

Esteban Ocon did not overcome the first trap with the Alpine which at the end of the session crashed violently at turn 3 after an incredible contact with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. The Spaniard was on the flying lap, while the Frenchman was on the flying lap. On the approach to Turn 3, Ocon grazed the outside curb and the A523 shifted slightly, while Alonso, who was on the outside, suddenly inexplicably swerved to the left. Result: a scary accident, with Esteban crashing into the protections on the outside after hitting the front left suspension of the “verdona”. It was a racing accident that could have had very serious consequences. It went well…

Ocon emerged from the Alpine without a scratch, but his car is badly damaged. The Asturian managed to return to the pits with a flat tire and a suspended suspension. The display of the red flag was inevitable, interrupting Q1 and never resuming. Although Fernando qualified in 11th place, not participating in Q2 he will be on the grid in 15th place if the mechanics manage to repair the very battered AMR23. The college of sports commissioners decided to investigate the accident at the conclusion of the Sprint Shootout. The interruption was quite long because the marshals had to work intensely to reposition the barriers that had moved.

The exclusion of Lance Stroll with the second Aston Martin is surprising: the Canadian, third yesterday in qualifying, didn’t find a good lap on the medium tires and was content with a disappointing 17th position. Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo is 18th ahead of the two Williams in crisis: Alex Albon only did better than Logan Sargeant by a tenth.