Max Verstappen beats everyone again and does so in the Qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix, stopped more than 7 minutes from the end by the arrival of the rain which made any attempts by his opponents to beat the 1’10″727 with which the 3 times world champion he took home the pole start of the Sunday race at the Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, the 31st of his career.

Q3 smiled not only at those who dominated the season, but also at those who had the foresight and ability to enter the track first, so as to make perfect use of the dry track, although this was much colder than last start of session.

Verstappen thus beat an excellent Charles Leclerc by just under three tenths, especially on the last lap taken, the only one in Q3. The Monegasque thus brings Ferrari to the front row and tries to annoy – at least at the start – the driver who will try to collect yet another victory of the season in two days.

Aston Martin takes a leap of pride and completely occupies the second row with the surprising Lance Stroll ahead of Fernando Alonso. The Canadian is more than 6 tenths behind Verstappen, which shows how fast Max and Charles were in their only attempt. Alonso, however, was slower than the Canadian by just 43 thousandths.

Third row for the Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell who were among the most expected in these qualifying sessions and instead found themselves 8 tenths of a second from the time that earned Max pole. Even Lando Norris, who left too late compared to the leaders, he disappointed with the seventh fastest time ahead of the second Ferrari, that of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, in his fastest lap in Q3, made a series of errors – especially in the central sector – which compromised his performance.

Sergio Perez was very unlucky as he was busy taking the final corners and found himself forced to slow down due to a mistake made in the same sector by Oscar Piastri. Perez took his foot off the accelerator and was ninth, without having had the chance to make a second attempt due to the arrival of the rain. Piastri, in turn, did not do any timed laps due to that error and will start tenth next to the Mexican from Red Bull.

Nico Hulkenberg eats his hands. He was eliminated in Q2 by 172 thousandths, but he has the (meager) consolation of having done better than Kevin Magnussen by almost 2 tenths, which at the Carlos Pace of Interlagos is not a small thing at all given the few kilometers that make up the track. Hulkenberg 11th and Magnussen 14th.

At the end of the session, the Dane also complained about a Ferrari – that of Carlos Sainz – which would have remained on the trajectory in Turn 7, thus causing him to lose precious tenths. The images, however, seem to exonerate the Ferrari driver, who remained off the line as expected precisely to facilitate the drivers launching their fast lap.

Alpine faced an unexpected day. 12th and 13th place for Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. The former AlphaTauri and Red Bull driver’s radio team was eloquent: “I don’t know why the car behaved like this in Q2.” In reality, both of them, especially Ocon, had already risked sensational elimination in Q1 and only a final push allowed the former Force India driver to save himself and access Q2.

15th Alexander Albon with the first Williams on the grid. The Anglo-Thai was inaccurate in the only lap done with new tires going beyond the limits of the track in turn 7. At that point the stewards could not do anything but cancel his time, so Albon on Sunday will start from the first place on the grid. eighth row.

From riches to rags in less than a week for AlphaTauri. Both drivers were eliminated in Q1, with Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo in 16th and 17th position respectively. The Japanese driver complained a lot about the traffic exiting the pit lane (an Alpine) before making his final attempt to qualify for Q2, while Ricciardo was sent onto the track with less than 3 minutes left in qualifying, coming close to qualification by less than 60 thousandths of a second. Incomprehensible to have kept him in the pits for so long, seeing the evolution of the track. The team, in fact, gave him just one shot to improve and that wasn’t enough.

A complicated day also for another team that had arrived in Sao Paulo with very different ambitions, Alfa Romeo Racing. Both Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou were eliminated, but if the AlphaTauri drivers gave the impression of being able to compete for qualification, those of Hinwil struggled a lot. Bottas set the 18th time, while Zhou was even last.

Between the two Swiss single-seaters there is the usual Williams of Logan Sargeant, also on this track far from his teammate in terms of performance and, consequently, also on the starting grid. This is yet another result that is certainly not good for his pursuit of confirmation with the Grove team, but, fortunately for him, there aren’t that many alternatives to replace him.