Two Ferraris ahead of everyone in the only free practice session of the Brazilian GP, ​​in view of the qualifying which will take place in the late afternoon. Carlos Sainz was the fastest with a time of 1’11″732 obtained on the soft tyres. The Spaniard preceded his teammate, Charles Leclerc, by 108 thousandths. The Monegasque aborted the first attempt due to understeer and in the second lap came close to the Iberian. The Prancing Horse fans can be happy, but there is not too much to rejoice because Red Bull and Mercedes have chosen not to use a set of reds, preferring to keep them for qualifying.

The level, in fact, is set by George Russell who with the Mercedes achieved an excellent 1’11″865: the Englishman arrived just 25 thousandths behind Sainz having a medium tire which should pay for a gap of almost half a second. The doubt, therefore, is that Ferrari has not achieved monstrous performances. The confirmation of this analysis comes from McLaren, second to last with Lando Norris and last with Oscar Piastri. Let’s not let this be influenced by the position in the time table, because Oscar was the most fast in the first two sectors of the track, before returning to the pits and not closing the lap: the feeling is that the Woking team wanted to evaluate the potential of the MCL60 in the guided sections, saving a return lap. The same strategy was used by Norris, giving the feeling that papaya cars could be competitive.

The two Red Bulls never tested the flying lap and, on the contrary, they set up the work on the hard tires by doing a race simulation for tomorrow’s GP: Max Verstappen finished 16th, while Sergio Perez was 18th, three tenths behind the champion. world. The Milton Keynes team looked for the best setup with the fuel load, to avoid the errors in the decisions made last year. Lewis Hamilton also dedicated himself to the whites (after a brief stint on the yellows): Mercedes diversified the program between the two drivers, leaving Lewis the task of finding the pace for the race. The seven-time world champion had to deal with a slow puncture which also affected Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin, while Verstappen had complained about the seat being poorly secured at the start of the session and then suffered a small engine failure. Nothing to worry about, though.

With the top players busy hiding, there was room to show off among the supporting players: Haas emerged and brought Nico Hulkenberg to fourth place, 196 thousandths behind Sainz, while Kevin Magnussen closed the top ten, preceded by Logan Sargeant with Williams. Gunther Steiner’s German came under observation for a strange collision with Lando Norris’ McLaren while he was engaged in a fast lap: the cars just touched their wheels, but the episode remained rather obscure and inexplicable.

Fifth position for Alex Albon with the best Williams (medium tyre), ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin (with hard tyres), followed by Pierre Gasly with the Alpine in seventh and Guanyu Zhou with the best Alfa Romeo.

AlphaTauri has Yuki Tsunoda 13th, immediately ahead of Daniel Ricciardo who trails ESteban Ocon in the second Alpine. The teams shuffled the cards a lot, not showing the true potential: they understood that in a weekend with the format marked by the Sprint race it is better to try to use a single set of tires, keeping the softer compounds for the rankings. Not everyone followed this philosophy, taking into account the weather forecast that called for rain for qualifying. We’ll find out who got it right…