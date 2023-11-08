The Nerazzurri coach is convinced that the inclusion of the new players is definitively completed and gives them space in a match that can give the team qualification to the round of 16 with two rounds to spare

The transfer market plays at the Red Bull Arena. Intended as the players purchased on the market this summer by Inter. Six of the players that Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin signed up in the last window of the transfer campaign will be on the field from the 1st minute against Salzburg. So far they had only happened in Salerno, on 30 September, in the 4-0 victory against the men then coached by Paulo Sousa. Tonight’s is also a clear signal: the inclusion of the new players in Inzaghi’s tactical board must be considered complete.

PHILOSOPHY

—

Inzaghi started the season by putting only the goalkeeper Sommer and the striker Thuram in the starting eleven: he added the Swiss and the Frenchman to a structure that worked, the one that had reached the final of the last Champions League. Pavard, now injured, also had to wait before displacing Darmian from the back three. Evidently Simone wanted the new players to memorize his kick and preferred to introduce them gradually.

HALF THE TEAM

—

As the matches went by, however, the number of new signings used from the 1st minute increased: with Pavard in defence, but others also found space. On the Real Sociedad pitch, for example, there were four (Sommer, Pavard, Carlos Augusto and Arnautovic). They became six against Salernitana (Sommer, Pavard, Klaassen, Carlos Augusto, Thuram and Sanchez) in a match in which the turnover also involved Lautaro and Mkhitaryan, while in the first leg against the Austrians, two weeks ago at San Siro, there were five (Sommer, Pavard, Frattesi, Carlos Augusto and Sanchez).