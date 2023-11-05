The amount that Paramount pays is not in line with the status achieved by the Nerazzurri. However, they are seeing growing revenues from global partnerships. And there is the new lever of internal merchandising

The Champions League final, evidently, wasn’t enough. The contract signed by Inter with Paramount will bring a fixed compensation of 11 million this season, plus any bonuses. It is true that the partnership with the US media giant’s Ott platform is strategic and opens up unprecedented opportunities and new connections between sport and entertainment. But it is equally true that the 11 million are not in line with the status achieved by Inter, a team now firmly at the top of Serie A, in the European round and, indeed, capable of reaching the final stage of the Champions League last year League.