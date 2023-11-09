The 12 Nerazzurri successes between Serie A and the Champions League elevate Inzaghi’s team among the best on the continent

Closing your eyes and thinking about Inter, no other images will form in your mind than goals, celebrations and smiles on the pitch, bench and stands, be it the Giuseppe Meazza or – even more so – the opponent’s stadium. On the other hand, it can only be like this, given that in the scarce three months of the season diluted by the breaks for the national teams, Inter failed to win in only three cases out of 15 total matches: the draw at home to Real Sociedad on their debut in the Champions League, the home defeat in the championship suffered in comeback at the hands of Sassuolo and the draw at San Siro against Bologna in Serie A, always starting from an advantageous situation. The 12 successes are an enormity, yet another confirmation that – results in hand – Inter should rightfully be included among the best teams in Europe. And therefore of the world

The comparison

—

To attempt an effective comparison with the other big names on the continent, it is necessary to isolate the seasonal data to just the top 5 national championships added to the three European competitions (excluding the UEFA Super Cup). Inter are currently at 12 wins, 2 draws and one defeat, second only to Real Madrid and Manchester City. In fact, the Spaniards have full points in the Champions League group, while in La Liga they lost in the derby against Atlético Madrid, canceling out instead against Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano. The same stops, therefore, but with the Spanish championship approaching its 13th matchday (and not the 12th like Serie A). The Citizens, on the other hand, have played the same number of matches as Inter (excluding the Super Cup and national cups) without ever drawing and licking their wounds only in the Premier League due to Wolverhampton and Arsenal, in sequence. On equal terms with the Nerazzurri are Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, with two distinctions: the Bavarians can be considered half a step ahead of Inter for having achieved 12 successes in 14 matches, while Bayer Leverkusen is definitely one step below as participants to the Europa League and not to the Champions League. And then the others, behind: Barcelona, ​​Aston Villa, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal, Girona, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille, Leipzig, Real Sociedad and Napoli, the second Italian 16th with eight victories…

Armored

—

Obviously the data that can be analyzed for an in-depth comparison is infinite, but what immediately catches the eye are undoubtedly the very few goals conceded by Yann Sommer. There are only eight and in the top 20 European teams for victories (to those mentioned should also be added Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Milan and Roma) none have managed to concede fewer than 11. Of course, in terms of offensive production there are unreachable giants in the specific as Bayern Munich, 17 goals more than Inter, but this does not take away even a crumb from the merit of Alessandro Bastoni and his teammates. If we consider the first 96 teams in the ranking for victories, only two teams have better specific data: Juventus have conceded 6 goals, while Francesco Farioli’s surprising Nice have 4, but in both cases the matches played are only 11, four less than the Nerazzurri.