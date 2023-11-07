It will be the official Nerazzurri airline and next year if the agreement with Paramount+ is not renewed…

On Sunday evening against Frosinone, Inter will have a new sponsor on the LEDs on the sidelines of the San Siro: Qatar Airways, the new official Nerazzurri airline. The agreement, which has been close since the beginning of October, will be ratified in the next few hours and confirms the charm of the Nerazzurri brand which has partners of absolute international appeal such as Paramount+, Nike, U-Power, eBay, Monclear, Pirelli, Konami, Volvo, Nilox and others.

For the moment, Qatar Airways will pay around 1 million euros to the Viale della Liberazione club until 30 June. Next season, however, things could change because the agreement with Paramount+ is expiring and will certainly not be renewed at the current figures (11 million). With Qatar Airways, global partner of Formula 1 and shirt sponsor of PSG, there has already been more than one chat about becoming the main sponsor from 2024-25 onwards. Meanwhile, against Frosinone, the Doha airline brand will get “in touch” with the Meazza LEDs. Waiting to see if in the future… it will slide onto the shirts of Lautaro and his teammates.