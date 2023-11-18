One in Appiano Gentile, the other in the national team: the two born in 2005 have been with the first team since the summer and could be useful in the rotations between Juventus, Benfica and Napoli

Turn and turn, the blanket risks being very short. As things stand now, Simone Inzaghi is approaching the direct Juventus-Inter clash without Benjamin Pavard, Juan Cuadrado and Alessandro Bastoni. This, consequently, means that the coach has four “role” players left to use in the defensive trio: we can hypothesize a department – from right to left – initially composed of Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij and Francesco Acerbi, with Yann Aurel Bisseck ready to take over if necessary.

The variations

Obviously in a squad full of talent and versatile profiles like that of Inter, the player-role relationships are not crystallized and unambiguous. Federico Dimarco, for example, is capable of playing as a third on the left – despite losing part of his offensive danger -, but at the same time you cannot wear him out or Carlos Augusto in his place in a week with the triple away game against Juventus, Benfica and Naples. Similarly, deputy Denzel Dumfries is missing: Darmian can be, but he would leave a hole in the back department. In short, to stay calm and cover yourself in case of unforeseen events, we need at least a couple more names in the next matches: Giacomo Stabile and Aleksandar Stankovic seem to be the chosen ones.

conscripts

Both born in 2005, they are top-level products from Cristian Chivu’s Primavera. Since the summer training camp they have been added to Inzaghi’s squad and so for a quarter they have been trying to learn as much as possible from the “grown-ups”. The Milanese defender has been called up twice to Serie A – on the first matchday and on the last matchday -, while the Serbian midfielder has already lined up five. The chances that both will be part of the Allianz Stadium “expedition” are continually growing, barring Bastoni’s recovery at the last minute. Benfica-Inter on Wednesday 29 November, for example, will not count towards the race for first place in group C of the Champions League and therefore Inzaghi will make massive use of the second rows to avoid further physical problems for the starters, with the advantage of thus giving space to who plays less.

And profiles

Both Stabile and Stankovic are experiencing a particular season of transition, suspended between two realities and therefore playing less than they could: nothing strange, because some Spring matches are sacrificed to follow the First Team. The former then took the field with Chivu for two championship matches plus ten minutes of the Youth League, while the latter has ten appearances in total – as captain – with one goal and two assists to his name. At this moment they both know that their help could be needed during the ongoing race, so they are giving everything they have. Stable does it at Appiano Gentile, Stankovic with Serbia Under 19 of which he is captain (again), testimony to the personality of the son of art. The first is a pure defender, while the second is more of a midfielder who however can play further back: Inzaghi has the short blanket back there, Giacomo and Aleksandar will be ready.

