At the beginning of November the Nerazzurri have already benefited from 7 penalties, as in the whole of last season: no one has done better in Europe. And it is not a case
Hakan Calhanoglu five times, Lautaro Martinez twice: the total is seven penalties converted by Inter, out of seven won. No team, in the Europe that counts, can boast such a progress list. And here we are certainly not talking about teasing between fans, but about a component that in football can be decisive, especially in VAR time, when more eyes analyze the images on the monitors to support the referees’ and assistants’ assessments from the field.
