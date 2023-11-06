Waiting for the MRI on the Frenchman’s knee: no surgery, stoppage of at least 40 days

Entering the Appiano Gentile center with a clearly visible brace, a maxi-wrap all around the knee, Benji the Inter player responded with a smile to those who asked him how he was: he said he was scared just seeing the kneecap out place, but also to be optimistic about the recovery. In short, Benjamin Pavard practices good mood therapy, while waiting for the MRI scheduled for this morning at the Humanitas in Rozzano: he will give the sentence, he will say whether the defender will return to the field by the end of 2023. After the unnatural movement of the Frenchman’s kneecap, exit and then returning to Bergamo on Saturday afternoon, Simone Inzaghi and the entire club await with apprehension the final medical test: in the best case scenario the stop will still be for a month and a half, but the first tests have already served to rule out surgery. And that’s no small thing: no problems with the cruciate and collateral ligaments.

In the general diagnosis we still dance between a milder subluxation and a more severe dislocation: it depends on whether the separation of the joint between the femur and the patella will be “partial” or “complete”. In each of the two cases, one should still aim for normal (and patient) conservative therapy. The medical staff spoke yesterday in Appiano, meeting precisely to discuss the situation with Benji, about the long recovery, a period of time theoretically between 6 and 8 weeks: during the new visit we tried to understand how stable the kneecap was after a Night. It is enough, to the point of pushing away the memory of what happened to Barella: as soon as he arrived in Milan, in November 2019, Nicolò had injured himself in Turin and needed an arthroscopic scalpel to remove the cartilaginous fragment of the patella of his right knee . While waiting for the MRI, Inzaghi can only think about countermeasures so as not to suffer too much from nostalgia. Without Pavard, the evergreen Darmian will permanently return to the old “arm” deliveries. And to replace him, we will finally see Yann Bisseck, after the miserable 7 minutes with Monza on his debut.