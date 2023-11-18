The Nerazzurri have won both matches after the breaks this year, against Milan and Turin. While in 2022/23 there were two defeats out of three

Don’t lose the rhythm. Ultimately, Inter’s objective is this: to start again by winning. Continuing along the lines of the latest results, which for Inzaghi were merely successes: from Turin to Frosinone, from one stop to the next, the Nerazzurri took full spoils. Six matches between Serie A and Champions League, 18 points. Resulting in first place both in Europe (level on points with Real Sociedad) and in the league. Here it is: to try to give the first real boost to Serie A, Inter wants to start again like this, as if there had never been a break.

Art that Inzaghi is perfecting. The coach now knows how to start again strong, forming a group quickly after the various commitments around the world: there are those who return earlier and those later, those close by or those with a transoceanic flight and complete time difference. Yet, as if nothing had happened, Inter knew how to find themselves immediately. The two results this season after the breaks are proof of this: six points in two games, in both cases with commitments that are anything but obvious. First the 5-1 defeat against Milan in the derby, then the 3-0 victory in the delicate and complicated away match against Torino: an initial adjustment period, then the definitive acceleration in the second half.

Turin will still be the city to reach after the break, for the challenge which could already provide important answers on the championship. Especially if Inter were to win against Juventus and consequently make their first mini-breakaway. A match that prepares itself, but in this case it also prepares in a short time. But now the return from the break is no longer scary: last year the Nerazzurri had won only one match after the national team (against Napoli after the World Cup), losing instead against Roma and Fiorentina. Two years ago the balance was two successes out of four, with a draw and a knockout. Now, the mental leap also comes from the results after the break: the previous matches against Milan and Turin give us hope.

