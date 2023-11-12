The Nerazzurri stopped on the Hellas pitch, who equalized late on due to incorrect control by the goalkeeper. Now Milan is at -1

November 12th

Cristian Chivu’s Inter stops: 1-1 in Verona and still alone at the top, yes, but with just one point ahead of Milan. For the Nerazzurri, a spell from the “usual” Issiaka Kamate, number 10 and a crystal-clear talent, wasn’t enough: in the final, a mix-up by goalkeeper Calligaris allowed the Gialloblù to find an equalizer which they insistently sought in the second half. A fair result, as expressed by the two teams: in the championship Inter interrupts a streak of three consecutive victories.

FIRST HALF

Inter and Verona take time each side. The first goes to the Nerazzurri, who manage Kamate’s advantage without too many problems: a pearl of pure talent. The Frenchman, born in 2004, receives the ball on the edge of the area in the 10th minute, without even controlling it, he jumps the opponent with his sole and scores with his right foot to the near post. Sixth goal in the championship, third in a row considering that in the last match – against Genoa – he was absent. From that moment on, the Nerazzurri were in control, with Sarr and Quieto trying to make themselves dangerous near Chiesa, but without managing to break through. A convincing start to try to respond to Milan’s victory against Lecce, but in the second half the music changes.

SECOND HALF –

Verona starts to push, Inter’s center of gravity drops considerably. The first great thrill for the Nerazzurri, however, is a sporadic episode: Rihai shoots from distance, the ball hits the crossbar and then hits Calligaris’ back. Inter goalkeeper pardoned, before the mix-up at the end that sets the score at 1-1: wrong control on a back pass, Diao Balde takes advantage and scores. We are at the 84th minute, Verona’s efforts have paid off. While the Nerazzurri, from that moment on, are unable to organize themselves to find the winning goal: Chivu reaches 24 points, Milan is on 23, Lazio (21) and Sassuolo (19) also close the gap. After the break, there is another away match for the Nerazzurri, to Bergamo, on Saturday 25th at 1pm.

