The president of the Region spoke of the new plant in Rozzano as “an excellent proposal”, while the mayor of Milan was harsh. For the project, the Nerazzurri club has already spent over one million euros for the option to purchase the land from the Cabassi

On the subject of the stadium, Inter liked the words of the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, more (euphemism) than those of the mayor Giuseppe Sala. “It seems like an excellent proposal to me” is Fontana’s opinion regarding the Nerazzurri’s plan to build a new facility in Rozzano. “The decision is up to the club – he continued to Tgr Lombardia -, but we will do what we are responsible for. We will only ask for tables to address what are some small problems of an urban planning nature”. Problems which for Sala are… something more than problems: “Personally – said the mayor of Milan – I believe that it is a sensational mistake for the clubs not to build the stadium in Milan. I believe a facility outside Milan is unmanageable because I I don’t know how many policemen Rozzano has. How can he deploy 100 policemen when there’s a match? It’s illusory… In my opinion they’re also telling a lot of lies. One lie I hear is that the clubs guarantee safety, but where? They can’t do it.”

Given that in Viale della Liberazione they are decisively pursuing the project for the new stadium in Rozzano, while awaiting developments on the appeal presented by Palazzo Marino against the cultural restriction on San Siro, sources close to the club underline that Inter has never claimed to wanting to replace security, even if today it already contributes to paying overtime for the Local Police as required by a law approved in 2017. In particular, however, we didn’t like the reference to “fibs” made by Sala because the Nerazzurri have signed contracts and used economic resources (over one million euros for the option to purchase the land from the Cabassi) to move forward with the project of his stadium in Rozzano. Another episode of the stadium soap opera is served. Until next time…