Debut from the first minute for the German against Salzburg. Darmian and Carlos Augusto in defense, Sanchez next to the Frenchman up front

Andrea Ramazzotti

8 November 2023 (change at 4.10pm) – MILAN

While waiting for the technical meeting this afternoon, the indications from the day before are confirmed after the muscular awakening that the team carried out in the hotel: Inzaghi chose to make Bisseck debut from the first minute, to initially spare Dumfries and to start the top scorer from the bench Lautaro. The anti-Salzburg Inter will have an important turnover after Saturday’s effort in Bergamo and thanks to the injuries and fatigue of some key elements.

play bisseck

—

For the German it was his debut from the first minute and an important opportunity against an attack made up of fearsome youngsters. He earned this chance with excellent training in Appiano and with notable growth in recent weeks. Now it’s up to him. Together with him in the back trio there will be Acerbi and Bastoni, who returns from the start after the bench in Bergamo.

panchina dumfries

—

The Dutchman will instead go to the bench: it was too risky to make him start as a starter due to the fatigue he suffered after the match at the Gewiss Stadium. In his place Darmian with Carlos Augusto on the opposite side. Inzaghi certified in the press conference that Frattesi will be the starter and, even if Asllani is eager to play (and would deserve a starter’s shirt based on his performance), it is almost certain that Calhanoglu will play. Who will make way for Frattesi? 99% Barella, with Mkhitaryan who will perhaps catch his breath against Frosinone.

Lautaro out

—

Finally, Thuram will be alongside Sanchez in attack. Lautaro will start from the bench to avoid overloading his muscles but he is ready to come on during the match. After the end of the match the team will sleep in Salzburg and leave tomorrow morning for Milan.

