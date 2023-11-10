5 months after Istanbul, the Nerazzurri and City are at the top of the championship and already in the round of 16 of the Champions League. And Zhang rewards the team with 2 million

Davide Stoppini

November 10th – 11.17am – MILAN

Inter is great. But what’s even more decisive: it feels big. It’s different. And it’s better, it’s a rounder circle, because it means you’ve gotten used to looking at everyone from top to bottom. Power of Istanbul, it’s all here. Today, today, marks five months since the Champions League final. Since that day nothing has changed. It’s always Inter-Manchester City, it’s like a long-distance duel. Pep Guardiola plays a bit and doesn’t with compliments. But when he says that Inter is a “modern” team, he is giving Simone Inzaghi quite the compliment. And the results are there to confirm it: five months after the final, in fact, Inter and City are the only two leaders of their respective championships to have already secured the pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League, with 180 minutes to spare. Dominated and dominating, the summit and victory have become a constant in the Nerazzurri home. And the way they win games, going the distance, gives the feeling of a team that knows its potential and knows that one way or another, sooner or later, the game will be theirs.

More rest

Inter is a set of prime numbers today. First in the league, qualified for the Champions League, the top scorer we talk about in another piece, the best defense in Serie A, the best attack. It’s a jackpot, on and off the pitch. Inzaghi can only be satisfied. He is so much so that, returning yesterday morning from the away match in Salzburg, he granted the players an unscheduled half day of rest, canceling the scheduled session. He also trains like this, also taking the head into account. The jackpot is clearly visible, he can touch it with his hand. Just to give you an idea: from this Champions League, with the results alone and therefore excluding box office and market pool, Inter have already put 34 million and 570 thousand euros in their pockets. And he is already virtually eyeing another 50 for the 2025 Club World Cup: the qualification is not yet official, FIFA will make it so, but it is certain.

Congratulations and award

Steven Zhang can’t help but smile. And in fact, after the victory in Austria, he did not fail to show his closeness to the protagonists, complimenting the coach and the management on the phone for the qualification. The round of 16 in your pocket also has a concrete value for the players. Economic, not just sporting: the company will in fact pay two million euros to the team as a reward for the first seasonal result achieved. Of course: the eighth goal is now the minimum. “Europe is our habitat”, the Nerazzurri club celebrated on social media. That’s right. Inter, who are at the top of Serie A, also want first place in the Champions League: it is too important, given the other rankings, to be able to overtake Real Sociedad. The habit of winning is a good thing. So far Inter have brought home 12 wins out of 15 official matches. In Europe, only Real Madrid and Manchester City have done better considering leagues and cups. But the English lost three times, Inzaghi was defeated only once. We are at considerable heights. Inter have become accustomed to looking at the world through a porthole.

