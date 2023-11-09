After Allegri’s sentences that Marotta didn’t like, X-ray analysis of the Juventus characteristics. Investments, squad, points: what the indicators say

Fabiana Della Valle

8 November 2023 (change at 5.45pm) – MILAN

The table shows Inter leading the league with 28 points and Juventus second with 26. The numbers from the current season show that the Nerazzurri and Bianconeri are in pole position for the Scudetto, then there are others who confirm it. Just go and look at the investment data for the last three years, the amount of wages and the shots made to understand that the head-to-head competition is real and not just on the field. Even though with different policies and corporate situations, the two protagonists of the Italian derby have returned to face each other and are aiming for the most important target, that tricolor which Massimiliano Allegri has already won 5 times in his first experience in Turin, while Simone Inzaghi (who celebrated as a player with Lazio) is still waiting for his first time, after a Champions League final lost with honor against Guardiola’s City, 2 Italian Cups and 2 Italian Super Cups.

Hiccups and hunger

—

So far the two clubs have exchanged the role of favourite. If Beppe Marotta, CEO of the Nerazzurri and ex of the Lady (it was he who brought Allegri to Turin in the summer of 2014) is convinced that «being able to plan the season without cups is a great advantage», Max never stops repeating that there are teams better equipped than Juventus to take the rosette of the Italian champions, always putting the Nerazzurri in first place. Certainly the Lady’s recent history has been less linear than that of the Nerazzurri and Allegri and his team have had to go through a long series of difficulties that have little to do with the football they play. From the elimination of the top management to the new management structure with Cristiano Giuntoli in the role of technical director, from the legal proceedings to the 10 penalty points up to the exclusion for a year from European cups. “Unexpected events”, as the coach calls them, which cannot fail to have had a weight on the players’ psyche, but which perhaps also ended up having an electroshock effect, multiplying their hunger and ambitions.

Changes and continuity

—

In these three years, Juventus has changed its skin in every sense, however it has strong ownership behind it, the Agnelli family, who is used to winning and wants to start doing so again, as demonstrated by the recent capital increase. Many players have left and even the market has had a different evolution compared to the past, however continuity has been guaranteed with the technical guide: Allegri was chosen by Andrea Agnelli but confirmed and strenuously defended by John Elkann, who took on a increasingly central role after the farewell of the president of 9 championships in a row.

The market

—

Max inherited a team that has become increasingly younger and less tied to a certainly glorious but also cumbersome past. From crazy purchases we moved on to more targeted investments and trust in the Next Gen boys, now a fixed reservoir that the first team draws on at the start of each season. From 2021-2022 to today, i.e. since Allegri returned to lead the Lady, the club has spent just under 330 million euros on the market, with a gross salary never lower than 100 million. The most important investment was Dusan Vlahovic, 80 million paid to Fiorentina in January 2022, while the flop is undoubtedly Paul Pogba, who returned to zero in the summer of 2022 but with a scrooge’s salary (8 million plus 2 bonus), inversely proportional to his performance on the pitch. The last season was the most virtuous, with a low profile (and low cost) market dictated by the need to make up for the 80-100 million missing this season due to the failure to participate in the Champions League, which the team had earned on the pitch , finishing in third place.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

And in January…

—

This is also why the Lady is looking for reinforcements for January: Inter, who are busy on multiple fronts, have a deeper squad than the Juventus team, which was built only for the championship and was also forced to deal with the double defection of Pogba (doping) and Beans (betting). A little help, especially in the middle, can be useful, especially if you want to keep up with the Nerazzurri and attempt to extend the Scudetto.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED