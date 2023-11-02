Doorman? Initially I did that, then the attacker. Then Franceschini came and he changed my role and he put me as midfielder: I didn’t agree, today I have to thank him. The first football gift was Total 90, Ronaldinho’s shoes: my grandparents gave them to me, I still treasure them. I have a wonderful relationship with my family, I try to take them everywhere. As soon as I can I try to repay them for their sacrifices, even if it won’t be possible. My biggest supporter was my grandfather, he left my report cards on his doorstep after the games.

Difficult moment? After finishing the youth sector I went to Sassuolo, I didn’t play and I even broke my fifth metatarsal, it was a particular year. But it can’t always go well, so one takes into account the difficult moments. The group gives me the most important teaching: you must always have respect for everyone and know how to be with others. Pros and cons? My strength is that when I want something I try to get it in every way, a flaw is that I’m touchy.

As a midfielder I’m a raider, I block, I always run: I have to improve my ball management. The locker room is important, it’s where games are won: it seems like a cliche but it’s the truth. If there is a strong group, the objectives go from impossible to less and less difficult. Determination counts more than talent: there are many examples of great talent but without a head you can’t get there. Instead, there are examples of people who have less talent but who with dedication have achieved important goals”, he concluded.

November 2, 2023 (modified November 2, 2023 | 12:51)

