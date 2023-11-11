The success of the Bianconeri against Cagliari puts pressure on Inzaghi, forced to overcome Frosinone tomorrow evening to overtake the Lady and enter Sunday’s direct clash 26 at +2 in the standings

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 11, 2023 (change at 8.28pm) – MILAN

Inter are forced to beat Frosinone to appear at the Italian derby at the Allianz Stadium alone at the top of the table. Juventus’ victory against Cagliari allowed Allegri to overtake Inzaghi (29 points against 28) and go to sleep in first place in the standings. A pleasant sensation to which the Livorno coach was accustomed during his first experience under the Mole or in the five seasons with as many championships on the board. Tomorrow evening Inzaghi will try to immediately erase that feeling to complete a perfect streak after the October break (six wins out of six), but above all to go to Turin on November 26th with his head forward. A draw against Frosinone would still allow Lautaro and his teammates to join the Bianconeri in first place, but it is not what Simone expects.

OWNERS

—

Having measured the strengths of some of the top players in Salzburg in Wednesday’s Champions League match, tonight Inzaghi will feature Lautaro, Barella and Dimarco from the first minute as well as the recovered Dumfries. Fundamental additions to give fresh strength, but above all quality to the team. Because when the first two entered Austria, they changed the course of the match and guaranteed the victory. In front of Sommer, De Vrij will play (favourite over Darmian who will take his breath on the bench, possibly ready to replace Dumfries during the match), Acerbi and Bastoni; in the middle of the field, from right to left, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco with Thuram and Lautaro up front. Frattesi hopes for a starting shirt, already worn in Salzburg, but the Armenian is the favourite.

70.000 e QATAR AIRWAYS

—

Tomorrow afternoon there won’t be a full house at the Meazza… in the entire stadium because there will be less than 500 Frosinone supporters present in the away section. Here and there, however, even in the other sectors tonight there are some seats still available for purchase online on the official Nerazzurri website. However, it is very likely that the 70,000 mark will be reached this time too. As per tradition… Inter-Frosinone will mark the debut at San Siro of Qatar Airways, the new official air carrier of the Nerazzurri and probable new shirt sponsor from the 2024-25 season. If Paramount+ does not renew for more than the current 11 million, Qatar Airways already has an option for a figure around 20 million per season.

