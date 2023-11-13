The Albanian’s latest performances accompanied by Inzaghi’s praise certify the soundness of the Nerazzurri’s investment in the summer of 2022. After a year of apprenticeship, the former Empoli player is growing visibly by studying under Calhanoglu

A completely different Asllani, exactly as was hoped for at the Nerazzurri even in the darkest and most difficult moments. But the wait, in some cases, evidently pays off. The new season has in fact given Inter and Mr. Inzaghi a regenerated player compared to last season and in dizzying growth after his apprenticeship in the shadow of Brozovic (before) and Calhanoglu (today). The Albanian’s evolution and leap in quality have been evident in his latest outings peppered with decisive plays, high marks and the honeyed words of the Nerazzurri coach, who underlined his “important” qualities and “great application”. The brilliant performances against Roma and against Salzburg, combined with a series of convincing and flawless performances in the ten times in which he has so far been called into question between the championship and the Champions League, have completely overturned the prospects of the former Empoli player compared to a year ago and also compared to last summer, when he was close to saying goodbye.

Today Inter is starting to reap the benefits of the bet made by taking the Albanian from Empoli for a total sum of 14 million (4 for the loan plus ten for the permanent purchase). A bet which, at times, seemed almost a gamble in the light of the criticisms and half-failures received after a brilliant summer preparation which had inevitably raised expectations. Those who thought of Asllani immediately being able to take command of the Nerazzurri midfield and replace Brozovic were soon disappointed because, despite some flashes, in January there were still those who underlined his difficulties in dictating tempo, in managing hot balls and in changing pace. Obvious qualities and many qualities, from his vision of the game to the precision of his throws, but – it was said – still too immature, timid and discontinuous. In March, the Albanian seemed to have almost disappeared from the radar, with just 555 minutes on the pitch and a role still not well defined between midfielder and playmaker. All while Calhanoglu imposed himself in the control room, taking up Brozo’s legacy. In the summer, transfer rumors even circulated and, in the very last days of negotiations, the farewell was a concrete hypothesis when Inter and Sassuolo thought about an exchange that would have involved Maxime-Lopez. In the end, however, the desire to continue together prevailed, with the certainty that the new season would mark the expected leap in quality.

“I spoke with the management and I’m happy to have stayed,” Asllani confided at the beginning of September, evidently also heartened by the trust received from the coach and management. On the other hand, as revealed by sporting director Ausilio less than two weeks ago, there is a specific project around the Albanian that Inter continues to believe in and work on. “Asllani was taken because we believe he is important, but like all young players he needs time,” Ausilio began, “but we also sold Brozovic to give him more space and we believe in him a lot.” The news from this start of the season confirms both the management’s intentions and the Albanian’s actual response on the pitch: one year after the disastrous performance against Roma (which ended with a 2-1 home defeat), here he is entering the final to inspire the winning goal against the Giallorossi with a precise long throw to Dimarco; a few days later, in against Salzburg with a score of 0-0 and a display of personality to contribute to the success in the final minutes, complete with a goal he almost missed from the edge of the area; before then, also decisive in the goleada of Salerno, which developed after his entry onto the pitch (together with that of a possessed Lautaro). The Albanian was “entrusted” to Calha’s teachings and, after a summer of intensive studies, he found the right outfit to wear, so much so that he swept away every tactical misunderstanding: out of nine appearances on the pitch since the start of the season, Asllani has always entered in place of the Turk to take control of the direction, moreover without ever failing once. “I’m happy to be able to train every day with a champion like Calha, I learn a lot from him”, admitted the Albanian a few days ago who, with 188′ collected in the first 15 outings, has effectively overtaken the Dutch Klaassen in the hierarchies, indicated on paper as the fifth midfielder and first replacement for the Turk. If there is a need to give Calha a breather rather than try to give a shock, today Inzaghi has no doubts about focusing on the Albanian. That, after a year of apprenticeship, he is proving that he is worthy of the Nerazzurri shirt and that he can take the reins of the midfield of the future. free

