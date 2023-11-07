Inzaghi’s captain follows Bobo and Mauro among the all-time Nerazzurri scorers. He takes some characteristics from them, but in others he surpasses them…

Being there, among the ten top scorers in the entire history of Inter, is already a source of great, great satisfaction. But Lautaro Martinez now rightly has another objective: to continue scoring goals, as he has always done and as he is proving he can do this season too, to outsmart two other extraordinary scorers: Mauro Icardi and Bobo Vieri.