The Albanian midfielder triggered Thuram’s goal against Roma and confirmed his growth. So far for him only a few minutes, but…

Adriano Seu

November 1st – MILAN

From Rome to Rome, Kristjan Asllani closes the circle and starts again with momentum. Negative protagonist of the match against the Giallorossi last year, which ended with the comeback victory of the team led by Mou, the Albanian took revenge at the weekend thanks to a brilliant final quarter of an hour which contributed to the victory Nerazzurri: quick recovery, head held high and long throw for Dimarco’s lunge crowned by Thuram’s goal. Thus Asllani inspired the action that gave Inter oxygen after 81′ of head-on attacks, repaying the trust that coach Inzaghi confirmed in him after his first year in Milan marked by ups and downs. “Asllani is growing and must have patience, but he is very strong and has a lot of quality”, said Calhanoglu immediately after the match to Dazn. But compliments to the Albanian also came from Inzaghi, who underlined his progress after inserting him into a delicate and still in the balance challenge.

TRUST AND PROJECT

—

The decision to insert Asllani in Calha’s place for the final assault says a lot about the confidence of the coach, who has not missed the progress of the former Empoli player over the last year. Kristjan’s legs didn’t tremble, unlike what happened just over a year ago in his first 77 minutes as a starter in the Nerazzurri shirt. Then it went rather badly, so much so that Inzaghi suggested moving Calhanoglu to the center as deputy Brozovic. This time, even if only for about twenty minutes, the response was completely different, in a context that was anything but simple. “I’m happy,” confided the Albanian at the end of the race. “I want to feel even more like a protagonist and work hard. The coach is giving me confidence even in such important matches and I thank him.” Just over a month ago, on the eve of his seasonal debut in the Champions League, Inzaghi explained how Asllani was an “important player and ready to be a starter”. Against Roma, the coach from Piacenza obtained new, important answers.

A LESSON FROM CALHA

—

“Learning from a champion like Calhanoglu is a privilege, he gives me great help,” added Asllani. Yes, because Inzaghi has decided to mold him into the role of director by having him “studied” by the person who has held the keys to the Nerazzurri midfield for a year now and Asllani is applying himself obsessively, trying to steal every secret. From the coach to the management, within the Nerazzurri there is the belief that Asllani can become a cornerstone of the future midfield through a growth path that necessarily passes through greater employment and greater responsibility. The appearances compared to last season after the first 13 matches between the championship and the Champions League are the same (8), but so far Asllani has found more space in Europe, collecting 75 minutes on the pitch in the first three matches of the group stage against only 15 ‘ from last year. So far, the only time he has been in trouble was in San Sebastian, where, however, the entire team had a complicated evening. The minimum objective is to at least replicate the 29 appearances of the first year in Milan, perhaps increasing the playing time compared to the 858’ total of a year ago. But at this rate it shouldn’t be a problem. If Asllani is the one seen in the last quarter of an hour against Roma, he will start to see the pitch more assiduously.

November 1st – 7.58am

