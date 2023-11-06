The Austrian is back available after 13 missed matches between club and country: his exploits would alleviate the need for a striker in January

Whether he actually returns to the pitch on Wednesday or not, it will be a pleasure to see Marko Arnautovic back among the Inter squad. In fact, after Saturday’s victory over Atalanta, Simone Inzaghi himself announced that the Austrian will be at his disposal for the next match, the Champions League away game in Salzburg. The 34-year-old missed 13 matches between club and national team, but now the muscle problem is finally over. “Medium-level muscle strain at the myotendinous junction of the biceps femoris of the left thigh” was stated in the Nerazzurri’s official press release on 25 September and, after 40 days, the ordeal ended slightly but promisingly earlier than initially predicted.

If on the one hand the Inter world is worried about Benjamin Pavard’s left knee injury, on the other hand Inzaghi can smile because without haste he can start rotating his forwards again. For age reasons, Alexis Sanchez is in fact a man mainly for the last half hour of the game, with the general impression that Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are of a higher level than their teammates. Arnautovic was strongly desired by the coach because there are no other physical center forwards in the squad who can act as a buoy to help the team climb, but he didn’t even have time to enjoy it. In fact, the Austrian made his debut with an assist from the bench on the first day against Monza, but he had a goal in his only match as a starter at Real Sociedad. A total of 156 minutes on the pitch for him, without a goal, and then the injury.

So far the contribution of the second offensive lines has only produced Sanchez’s goal in Inter-Salzburg, two weeks ago: the starters are overperforming, but as strong as they are they would need some extra breathing space from time to time. Arnautovic, perhaps after the national break, will serve precisely that purpose. Given that in the wake of his injury, rumors have multiplied of an intervention on the transfer market in January by the club, precisely in that role, the Austrian knows that sending important signals between the end of November and mid-January could increase his minutes, give more light to his role in the squad and ward off those indiscretions. Marko has all it takes to be part of Inzaghi’s group, it is a common belief: in the meantime he is back available after a serious stop, then – with the necessary time to get minutes back into his lungs – the objective will be to find play and goals again for take over Inter.

