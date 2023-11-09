A success in Salzburg would promote the Nerazzurri among the best 16 teams of the tournament, but it will also be essential to prevail in the head-to-head with Real Sociedad

Despite the difficult draw on the first day (1-1 at Real Sociedad) which could have complicated group D of the Champions League, Inter deserved a grouping which already seems to be going downhill at the halfway point. At least as far as qualifying for the round of 16 is concerned, a primary objective within reach in a group that is not difficult but certainly treacherous. It is first of all because there is no real buffer team, so much so that the last in the standings is the top seed in the draw, Benfica.

Match point

—

To proceed in order, the Nerazzurri only need to win at Salzburg to be arithmetically certain of qualifying for the round of 16. This is because the current ranking reads: Real Sociedad and Inter 7 points, Salzburg 3 and Benfica 0. The “race” is made for third place and a success would bring Simone Inzaghi a good 7 points ahead of the day’s opponents and possibly the Portuguese with only two games still on the calendar. The situation is similar for the Spaniards, who however would be promoted if in addition to their success there was also that of Inter.

Head to head

—

For first place, fundamental for a less prohibitive match in the round of 16, the discussion is more complex: it is in fact early for the calculations, they will possibly be clarified after the fourth day. To simplify, Inter will simply need to do better than Real Sociedad in the last three matches: the direct clash is scheduled at the Giuseppe Meazza in the final round of December, but first both are called to challenge Salzburg and Benfica. The Spaniards will face both at home starting from the Eagles, while the Nerazzurri obviously start a couple of away matches with the Austrians before the final direct clash. In the event of a tie at the end of the group, the discriminating factors will be: result of the match at San Siro, goal difference, goals scored, goals scored away, victories, away victories, lowest disciplinary score linked to cards, club coefficient.