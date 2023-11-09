Inzaghi’s team entered the round of 16 by winning in crescendo thanks to the entry of Lautaro and Barella. Napoli, on the other hand, are making their lives more complicated…

Andrea Di Caro

November 9 – 07:26 – MILAN

Mission accomplished for Inter, already qualified. It is no coincidence that it is the currently strongest team in our championship and vice-champion of Europe that has earned its ticket to the round of 16 with merit and with two rounds to spare. Inter won with a growing performance. The initial turnover was necessary to give some of the main protagonists of this start a breather, then in the second half the Nerazzurri team upped the game and once they realized that the match could be unlocked, Inzaghi brought in the cavalry.

Driver

—

With Lautaro the music has changed. He first came close to taking the lead with his head, then converted the penalty awarded on a shot by Barella, another substitute. Inter therefore first contained and then struck. From the middle of the first half onwards it was an ascending climax. The result rewards the ability to stay on the pitch with maximum concentration throughout the match, the defensive stability and the quality of the group. Now the last step remains: to conquer first place by moving away from Real Sociedad who currently have the same points but must come to the last match of the group at San Siro. Inter’s victory confirms the trend of this phase of the season: compactness, solidity, maturity. We’ve been repeating it for some time but it’s worth insisting: the Champions League final gave the team a belief in its abilities that was missing before. This shows that losing is always a disappointment but it depends how.

Istanbul teaches

—

The narrow defeat against City, who were heavy favorites in Istanbul but had to sweat out the Cup until the last moment, made Inzaghi’s group understand that Inter can compete at the highest levels and that they can do it in the one-off match playing on an equal footing with anyone, thanks also to Inzaghi’s ability to tactically prepare challenges from inside or outside (one of the best in this aspect). We can discuss how European the Nerazzurri’s game is, certainly the attitude is that of a great European team. Intellectual honesty requires us to remember that the group was certainly not impossible, but Inter always did their best. Even yesterday there were very few dangers and another clean sheet added to those in the championship. Of course, you can see the difference between some starters and good second lines. Doing without Lautaro, Dimarco and Barella all together is tough. But it would be for every team if three fundamental players came out. Nor can we expect, even due to the financial situation of our clubs, without exception, to be able to have 24 identical players. You don’t have two Lautaros in the team, one on the pitch and one on the bench ready to replace him. But not even City have two Haalands, nor PSG two Mbappé, Bayern two Kanes, Real Madrid two Vinicius or two Bellinghams… Having achieved qualification, Inter can now dedicate themselves to the match against Frosinone at home and above all to the two away games consecutive matches against Juve and Napoli on 26 November and 3 December. In between the away match against Benfica which however is no longer decisive for first place and can be faced with a massive turnover. Having passed the Champions League group also makes the Nerazzurri coffers smile: the first, almost obvious, goal of the season was achieved without any worries.

Bitter blue

—

Only Napoli was missing to achieve a splendid en plein of victories for the Italians in the Champions League. The team with the simplest match on paper stopped, against Union Berlin fresh from 12 consecutive defeats. A slightly disappointing performance from Garcia’s men: there was a sterile superiority, they lacked the killer instinct to bite and close the match. Winning would have made qualification a formality. Now, however, the away match against Real Madrid could make the last home match against Braga decisive. Overall, even with the Italian champions on par, we can consider ourselves largely satisfied with the behavior of our teams. Italy is still in the running to send four teams ahead. Courage.

