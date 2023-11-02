The Milanese teams jointly lead the championship with a 5-point advantage over the third-placed team. We put them under the microscope: coaches, strengths, objectives and strategies

Simone Inzaghi against Stefano Pioli and Lautaro Martinez against Rafael Leao, but not only that. In Milan there is also another derby, with the youth ready to take power. It’s the one between Inter and Milan Primavera, surprising teams in this first part of the season, undefeated and tied at 20 points at the top of the championship (the closest pursuers, Lazio, are at -5). While waiting for the direct clash on December 16th, here is a first face to face.