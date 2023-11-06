Let’s analyze the moment of the two clubs based on calendar, physical condition, mental condition and strong points. Waiting for the direct clash on November 26th in Turin

Narrow victory in Bergamo, narrow victory in Florence and voilà: Inter calls and Juve responds, the two-way race for the scudetto has begun. Also thanks to Milan’s slowdown, a Juventus and Blues challenge is taking shape at the top: Inzaghi on 28, Allegri on 26 and only one matchday of the championship before the direct clash on 26 November in Turin, with the international break in between. The countdown has already begun: here’s how the two teams stand ahead of the big match at the Stadium.

CALENDARInter: Inter will arrive at the away match against Juve with 90 minutes more in their legs than the Lady: before Sunday’s match (8.45pm) at home against Frosinone, the Nerazzurri will go to Austria to face Salzburg in the Champions League. The objective is to close the qualification issue: with a success, Inzaghi would mathematically be in the round of 16. Then watch out for the national teams: in the last break, 16 Nerazzurri left Appiano Gentile. Sanchez, Carlos Augusto and Lautaro will have to face the South American trip, they will return to Milan a few hours after the big match. And there will be Brazil-Argentina at the Maracana on the night between Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd…

Juve: Before the international break, Juve will have to host Cagliari, who are making a clear recovery compared to a month ago. After Saturday’s match, Continassa will remain almost deserted, even if some departures remain to be verified. Chiesa, Kean and Locatelli will return to Coverciano, Gatti also hopes so. Milik and Szczesny will play with Poland, Rabiot with France, Vlahovic will return to Serbia’s retreat together with Kostic. Only McKennie and Bremer should face long journeys, with a return expected close to the match against Inter.

PHYSICAL CONDITIONInter: The big absentee at Inter will be Benjamin Pavard: an important loss for Inzaghi ahead of Juventus. On the other hand, however, barring any problems, the Piacenza coach will recover two players who can extend the squad: Arnautovic and Cuadrado, with the Colombian who could therefore be eligible for the match in the stadium that has belonged to him for eight seasons. Net of the aforementioned injuries, at the start of the season the Nerazzurri have appeared brilliant and in good shape from a physical point of view: a very positive year from this point of view, up to this point.

Juve: Those under special observation during the break will in fact be Danilo and Weah: both are struggling with muscle injuries, but should be back available for Inter after a personalized program of around twenty days. In general, the team is doing well. Of course, with Fagioli and Pogba out of action in midfield like Danilo and Alex Sandro in defence, Allegri has had to ask someone for a notable effort in recent weeks. The long week comes in handy to recover. Alex Sandro could already be there with Cagliari.

MENTAL CONDITIONInter: Inter are confident, the victory in Bergamo clearly demonstrated this. After the last break four heavy victories arrived: two uncomfortable away games (Turin and Atalanta) and two delicate matches at San Siro (Salzburg and Lukaku’s Roma) resolved with cynicism and authority. Arriving at the match against Juve with the Champions League round of 16 already in hand – and after beating Frosinone – would be a further boost for the Nerazzurri, who are aiming for a string of successes between a break for the national teams (which was achieved with the disappointing draw against Bologna) and the other.

Juve: Juve are doing well especially with their heads. Grind results, clean sheets and strengthen self-esteem. In some circumstances, in the last few matches (see Milan and Hellas Verona) they have even been a little lucky. But in general the team appears calm, more mature in the search for results and in managing the advantage. The latest success against Fiorentina further improves the perception, Allegri will ask to keep concentration high also against Cagliari to close the October-November segment on a positive note.

STRONG POINTSInter: A long list of reasons could be drawn up that lead Inzaghi to enjoy his creation: the defensive stability, the ability to score in every match (the goal difference is a resounding +21), the cohesion of the group, the personality, a very deep rose. The individuals, obviously: Sommer punctual in his interventions, Calhanoglu increasingly a leader, Lautaro with the numbers of a top player. And the Nerazzurri will arrive in Turin with the boost of their away performance: five wins in as many games away from San Siro in the league and only one goal conceded, by Scamacca against Atalanta. Thus, the Stadium is less scary.

Juve: What makes the difference in this phase is the defensive performance. The Bianconeri have achieved six consecutive clean sheets, half of which were done in full emergency. The absolute certainty is Szczesny, the “oldest” on the pitch, decisive several times after the bad evening against Sassuolo. In the last month, however, the attackers have been abstinent from scoring: only Kean, caught three times by VAR, rejoiced when he saw one of his balls cross the goal line. The others, despite the attack being the only department with no unavailable players, are experiencing a moment of crisis.

