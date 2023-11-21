When Pat Gelsinger defended for the first time in October 2022 that Intel will have the best transistors in the world in 2025, the most prudent thing was to take his words with some suspicion. The ambition of the CEO of this company is beyond doubt, but the facts have shown us that It wasn’t bravado.. It is currently manufacturing its Intel Core Ultra (‘Meteor Lake’) processors on a large scale in the Intel node 4 of its plants in the US, Israel and Ireland, and in the short term it plans to go much further.

Before the end of this year it plans to have its Intel 3 node ready for chip manufacturing. During the first half of 2024, it plans to have the Intel 20A node ready, and throughout the second half of 2024 it promises to be ready to manufacture integrated circuits in the 18A node. In addition, this company is investing a lot of money in the expansion of its manufacturing infrastructure in the US, Israel and Europe.

Its new plant in Magdeburg (Germany) will cost 30,000 million dollars, and it will invest 4,600 million dollars in new facilities that will be housed in Wrocław (Poland). Intel will not assume 100% of the cost of these investments because you will receive juicy subsidies of the Governments of the countries involved. Even so, his bet is intimidating from an economic point of view. In any case, the most surprising thing is that TSMC, its biggest competitor in the chip manufacturing industry, is an essential ingredient in its recipe.

TSMC manufactures (and will manufacture) for Intel

The heart of Intel’s IDM 2.0 (Integrated Device Manufacturing) strategy requires, precisely, that this company expand its manufacturing infrastructure with the purpose of not only increasing the competitiveness of its integration technologies; It also seeks to put its integrated circuit manufacturing nodes in the hands of many more customers. This part of its business is what allows Intel to compete face to face with Samsung and TSMC.

The ‘Compute Tile’ of the ‘Lunar Lake’ processors that will presumably arrive in 2024 will be manufactured by TSMC on its 3nm N3B node

However, Intel and TSMC have a very interesting relationship. They are competitors, as we have just seen, but they are also allies. In fact, Intel has been a TSMC customer for years. And it will continue to be so in the future. What’s more, TSMC is going to have a prominent role in the products that Intel will launch in the future. The leaker @YuuKi_AnS has published a slide prepared by Intel itself that reveals that the Compute Tile of the ‘Lunar Lake’ processors that will presumably arrive in 2024 It will be manufactured by TSMC on its 3nm N3B node.

This functional block of the CPU resides within a structure known as NOC (Network-On-Chip) and coexists with the Graphics Tile and the NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which is the logic specialized in the execution of artificial intelligence algorithms. At least this is the structure of the first Intel processors that use tiles, which are none other than the ‘Meteor Lake’ chips. In any case, it is important that we know that within the Compute Tile reside the high-performance and high-efficiency cores that Intel introduced in the Alder Lake architecture.

This information comes from a leak, and therefore it is most prudent that we collect it with caution, but it is not at all crazy. It’s perfectly believable. In fact, TSMC manufacturing a part of Intel’s future high-end processors responds to the strategy of the company led by Pat Gelsinger that seeks to put chips manufactured with the most advanced lithographs available. And TSMC has mastered some of the semiconductor industry’s cutting-edge lithography. One thing we can be sure of: we PC hardware enthusiasts can now rub our hands.

More information: Tom’s Hardware

In Xataka: We visited the Intel chip factories in Malaysia: the comeback promised for 2024 is being cooked here