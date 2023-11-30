Intel is preparing one of its most important launches in recent years. The arrival of the Core Ultra processors with ‘Meteor Lake’ architecture will mark a very profound turning point in the trajectory that this company has traveled. And it will do so because these CPUs introduce several groundbreaking innovationssuch as, for example, the presence of three different types of cores that seek to maximize their energy efficiency.

We still don’t know when the first Core Ultra processors for desktop computers will arrive, although they will possibly land in stores during the first quarter of 2024. In any case, what we do know is that these chips will play a very important role in the strategy that has designed Intel to try to regain leadership in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. In fact, they are already being produced on a large scale in the Intel node 4 of the factories that this company has in the US, Israel and Ireland.

Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, defended at the end of October 2022 during the interview he gave to The Wall Street Journal that in 2025 his company will have the best transistors and the most advanced integration technology of the world. The ‘Meteor Lake’ chips represent the first stop on this path, but there are many more. During the first half of 2024, it plans to have the Intel 20A node ready, and throughout the second half of 2024 it promises to be ready to manufacture integrated circuits in the 18A node.

Intel will turn to TSMC to strengthen its technology

Intel and TSMC have a very interesting relationship. They are competitors, but they are also allies. In fact, Intel has been a TSMC customer for years. And it will continue to be so in the future. What’s more, TSMC is going to have a prominent role in the products that Intel will launch soon. As we told you last week, the leaker @YuuKi_AnS has published a slide prepared by Intel itself that reveals that the Compute Tile of the ‘Lunar Lake’ processors that will presumably arrive in 2024 will be manufactured by TSMC in its 3 nm N3B node.

Intel will pay TSMC no less than $14 billion over the next two years, according to Andrew Lu

Now we know something more. Something important. According to Taiwanese semiconductor industry analyst Andrew Lu, Intel will pay TSMC no less than 14 billion dollars during the next two years with the purpose of this Taiwanese company being in charge of manufacturing in its 3nm node a part of its ‘Lunar Lake’ CPUs, which will arrive after the ‘Meteor Lake’ and ‘Arrow Lake’ chips . According to Lu, in 2024 Intel will pay TSMC $4 billion and receive 15,000 wafers each month, while in 2025 these figures will increase to almost $10 billion and 30,000 wafers monthly.

If Lu’s forecasts are finally confirmed, and in the current situation they are very credible, Intel will consolidate itself as TSMC’s second best client ahead of MediaTek and only behind Apple. The company led by Pat Gelsinger has economic reasons for making this decision, but in all likelihood it primarily seeks to increase the competitiveness of its CPUs by catapulting their performance per watt. In fact, it is very likely that it will continue to rely on TSMC until its most advanced nodes reach full maturity, although at the moment this statement is just a conjecture.

