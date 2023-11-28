Bcc Iccrea and Bnp Paribas Cardif suggest an agreement in the life insurance sector

The Bcc Iccrea group has announced the conclusion of a strategic agreement in the life insurance sector with Bnp Paribas Cardif. The formalization of this partnership took place yesterday, after a selection process that led to exclusive negotiations in the previous months, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore. The agreement provides for the acquisition of 51% of Bcc Vita, the group’s life insurance company, by Bnp Paribas Cardif. The note released by Iccrea underlines that the choice of Cardif was influenced by the customization of the products offered, specifically designed for the Bcc Iccrea group and to support its sales network. The partnership allows Cardif to diversify its activities across new distribution networks in Italy, achieving the objectives of its strategic plan to strengthen its position in the global insurance market through new business opportunities. At the same time, Iccrea will have the opportunity to extend the products provided by Cardif to the group’s 116 mutual banks.



A key role will be played by Bcc Servizi Assicurazioni, the hub specialized in the insurance sector, which will act as a single center of insurance expertise for the group’s reference companies and banks. Mauro Pastore, general manager of Bcc Iccrea, commented on the closing of the agreement, underlining the importance of offering a complete and competitive proposal to satisfy customer protection needs. The agreement also provides for the possibility of extending the partnership for up to 15 years, subject to the achievement of performance indicators. THEFurthermore, Cardif will have the opportunity to acquire a further 19% of the capital of Bcc Vita based on the results achieved.

Pauline Leclerc-Glorieux, CEO of BNP Paribas Cardif, expressed satisfaction with this long-term partnership, underlining how this agreement consolidates BNP Paribas Cardif’s international bancassurance strategy, with a particular focus on the Italian market. With the closing of this agreement, the Bcc Iccrea group continues to consolidate its presence in the insurance sector, after having recently concluded partnerships in the non-life sector. The growth recorded in 2022 in the non-life and life sectors demonstrates the success of these strategic initiatives, contributing to the realization of the group’s growth objectives.

