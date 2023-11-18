The figure of Denise Chariesta is full of controversy, especially regarding her romantic relationships. Not long after she was born, even though the surgical stitches were not yet dry, Chariesta was active in selling again.

Even when he first started selling online or live on social media, he complained that his birth stitches had problems. Because his movements were too agile, the stitches got wet again or were not yet dry.

Denise also received the insult of being poor because she went straight to work. “I’m really sorry, you’ve just been born and you’re already trading to make money, you poor thing,” wrote a netizen.

It is known that Denise gave birth without a husband, on the beautiful date of November 11, 2023.

Being pregnant out of wedlock has caused a lot of criticism for the celebrity who was once rumored to be having an affair with Regi Datau.

Denise Chariesta also gave a striking message to her insulters.

Denise Chariesta then revealed what was in her heart in the comments column.

“My DM is full of insults like this,” wrote Denise Chariesta, giving an example of insults to herself.

Denise revealed that she had no problem being insulted, she was not even ashamed of trading even though she had just given birth.

“It’s okay if I’m the one being said as long as it’s not my child,” wrote Denise Chariesta.

“And I’m never ashamed that my merchandise is halal, pajamas @dc.sleepwear,” he continued.

“Trade skincare @denisechariesta.skin for my children’s expenses and my children’s future,” continued Denise.

Denise Chariesta then hopes that her son will become an entrepreneur.

“I don’t care what important people say, I will always try my best to make @babydenisechariesta have enough and be successful,” he added.

“I actually make a lot of products so that when my child is born, he will immediately become an entrepreneur,” said Denise Chariesta.

Netizens also commented on this upload.

“Keep your spirits up Sis Denise,” wrote the account @cicindut_Or.

“Your spirit is great,” wrote the account @nana.ghani22.

The child’s face is still kept secret

This celebrity has a special reason for keeping the face of her first child a secret. According to Denise Chareista, it doesn’t matter if she is the one receiving insults and insults from netizens.

Denise Chariesta admits she is afraid if many insults come to Baby DC.

“Honestly, I really want to show everyone the proud face of my DC baby. If I could, I would show off my pride on billboards along the way.”

“But I’m afraid you will insult or swear at this innocent baby DC,” wrote Denise Chariesta, quoted from Tribun Lampung on Friday (17/11/2023).